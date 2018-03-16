Bride nearly blinded gets wedding redo at Disney

Your wedding day is one of the most special days of your life. It’s supposed to feel magical and be unforgettable. Well, this bride definitely nailed the “unforgettable” aspect.

Christine Jo Miller was nearly blinded after suffering an allergic reaction from the flowers in her wedding bouquet. She somehow managed to make it through the ceremony, despite her serious condition. And now, Christine and Jon Miller are getting a very special wedding re-do at the most magical place on earth—Disney!

It all started when the soon-to-be Mrs. Miller and her bridal party picked flowers from her backyard in Nebraska to create her bouquet and other flower arrangements for the big day. They stayed up all night making sure the bouquets and flower displays were prepared. The next morning, the bride-to-be started her day off as usual, by washing her face. But because sap from the flowers were still on her hands, she immediately began to have an allergic reaction.

“I washed my face the next morning, and that’s when it started,” the bride told Inside Edition. “I was in so much pain. Nobody knew what to do.”

The culprit? A white and green flower called snow-on-the-mountain, which are apparently poisonous and contain a toxic sap.

Her eyes began to swell, her skin broke out in a rash and, eventually, her vision began to blur. But she decided to follow through with the wedding and head to the emergency room immediately after. The couple told the story of the day to Inside Edition:

As planned, bride and groom headed to the emergency room instead of the reception, where the bride had to get a shot:

The newlyweds managed to maintain a positive attitude, despite their wedding-day-gone-awry.

“It’s a fun story to tell,’’ the bride told the Omaha World-Herald. “We spent more time together than we would have on our wedding day. In the ER, but still.’’

Once word of their wedding day mishap began to spread, Steve Harvey caught wind of the news. He decided to do something extra-special for the couple—send them to get married at Disney!

“I had just never heard of a wedding where the bride had to be rushed to the emergency room for having an allergic reaction to her bouquet and having so many bad things happen on their wedding day,” Harvey told People magazine. “I really felt like they deserved another opportunity to celebrate and what better place to make it happen than Disney.”

According to People, their very special wedding festivities will air on the “STEVE” show all during the week of March 19, so be sure to tune in!

Not only are the bride and groom getting a chance to re-do their wedding, but they also had the chance to try their reception all over again thanks to their wedding photographer.

“Find yourself a photographer like @jenniferlouisewiese who sets you up a surprise mini reception since you didn’t quite make it to yours,” the bride wrote on Instagram.

And thanks to Harvey, they’ll get a honeymoon in Hawaii to boot!

Harvey’s surprise isn’t the only great news for this couple, either. They also found out they’re expecting their first child:

It’s been a whirlwind for this couple ever since their wedding day in September 2017, but it seems as though they’ve had an incredible marriage thus far, despite it all.

The bride’s experience has inspired her to share some words of wisdom to all brides-to-be out there:

“Focus on the big picture,’’ she told the Omaha World-Herald. “It’s so hard to do that when you’re trying to compare your wedding to other people. You are literally getting married. We make it such a big deal in all the wrong areas.’’

Congratulations to this happy couple, who are getting the chance for not one, but two unforgettable wedding days, and who have a baby on the way!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.