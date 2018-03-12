Here's how to be the 'Cool Aunt'

When I got married, I officially became an aunt to a niece and nephew. Excited to develop real relationships with them, I wanted to set a good example of awesomeness and responsibility at the same time … and also spoil them with utterly ridiculous gifts and memorable experiences! Now, as an aunt to five nieces and nephews, I’m starting to understand what it takes to earn the title of “Cool Aunt.”

Being a cool and involved aunt or uncle is a choice. Unlike parents, there’s no legal obligation to put in the effort. But it’s a boon to nieces and nephews, as well as their parents. When it comes to being a cool aunt it’s not a competition; the more the merrier.

Adobe

Listed below are 13 examples of what being a cool aunt is all about—starting with tips from five of the coolest aunts (and nieces) that I know!

1. Be There When It Matters Most

“Being a cool aunt means attending important sports or school events or springing them from school for special birthday lunches.”—Amanda King

2. Plan Legendary Weekends

“I had an aunt that would pack up all the nieces and nephews and we’d do ‘Yes’ weekends. She’d plan activities but she’d also let us get special desserts. She even took us to the top of a revolving skyscraper restaurant to have kiddie cocktails, Shirley Temples.”—Lisa Haller Liou

3. Share Lifelong Passions

“Growing up, every time I made honor roll, our school gave us tickets to White Sox games. My aunt, a die-hard Cubs fan, would take those tickets and donate them. Then, she would take me to Cubs games every time. She helped me become the die-hard Cubs fan I am today.”—Julie Zulanas

Getty Images | Jamie Squire

4. Build Trust By Spending Quality Time Together

“When my niece was eight, I took her to the state fair where her favorite artist Fergie was performing. I got her all the way to our floor seats before she figured out she was at her first concert. It is important to have experiences like these with them. It instills a trusting friendship as they grow. As they get older, they come to you and share their secrets with you. The cool aunt gets to guide them and help them make good choices.”—Nancy Keegan

5. Give Presents For No Reason

I love shopping for my nieces and nephews. One birthday and one Christmas each year wasn’t enough, so I put together a summer gift box. I included cute clothes and games my niece and nephew could wear and play with during the summer. The best part was seeing their excitement opening the surprise box.

Adobe

The “#coolaunt” hashtag on Twitter offers even more ideas to up the ante for your nieces and nephews.

6. Being A Long-Distance Cool Aunt Just Takes Creativity

Sometimes living far away is hard . So glad @FosterMonster inspired me to create my 1st @Mixbook. Today I got serious #CoolAunt points ! pic.twitter.com/WNjh05AR77 — Sarah Milianta (@MiliLaff) November 3, 2017

7. A Cool Aunt’s House Is A Safe Space

8. Cool Aunts Stay Up On The Trends

My niece has me in a group snap with all of her friends #coolaunt — darbs (@darbyallyson_) September 26, 2017

9. Cool Aunts Let You Push Boundaries Without Going Overboard

Distinctive hairdo? Yep. Leather jacket? Yep. Defies consensus opinions? Yep.

Ergo: #CoolAunt She ENCOURAGED you where your folks said No. pic.twitter.com/h8JoiG7M4H — Ken from Chicago (@KenFromChicago) September 16, 2017

10. Cool Aunts Make Sleepovers Extra Special

These two are out for the count. I grew up camping every summer, but it's been a while. My back will hate me in the morning. #coolaunt pic.twitter.com/MrnHMIM0C4 — Mel C (@mclapp23) September 3, 2017

11. Cool Aunts Foster Their Nieces’ And Nephews’ Passions

My nephew likes to text me about meteor showers in Morse… so clearly I'm gonna go with it. #CoolAunt pic.twitter.com/6CImnd2RhA — â cassidra taylør â (@cassidrataylor) August 11, 2017

12. Cool Aunts Share Amazing Experiences

I think my niece Mali has the best seats at #BETAwards. Arm's reach away from hip hop royalty. This show was her 12th bday gift. #coolaunt pic.twitter.com/24IzQXSSmD — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 26, 2017

Want proof of how a child that grows up with a cool aunt can turn out? Look no further than Wonder Woman! But even if you aren’t a mythical butt-kicker, you can be a cool aunt. This is a tribute to all the awesome aunts out there!

[h/t: Reader’s Digest]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.