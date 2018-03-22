New shopping site for women size 10 to 26

At long last, the fashion industry is treating plus-size shoppers like a demographic it cares about. From plus-size models on magazine covers and runways to brands slowly but surely becoming more inclusive with their sizing options, shopping isn’t as difficult as it used to be for a plus-size woman. And now, a new site for plus-size shoppers has just launched.

CoEdition features a variety of brands with sizes ranging from 10 to 26 and it houses them all in one place. Believe it or not, this isn’t something that previously existed. Sure, there are stores such as Target, ModCloth and Nordstrom that offer plus-size options from different brands. However, this is a specially curated shopping experience, specifically for women sizes 10 to 26.

The chic design of CoEdition will make online shopping even more addictive. The site, which officially launched on March 20, is already carrying 19 different brands, including ones you may recognize like Rachel Roy, Cynthia Rowley and Stuart Weitzman. The company has plans to expand to 150 include brands in the future, according to Racked.

According to the creators, CoEdition is about so much more than just shopping. It’s about opening women’s eyes to the possibilities they have within their wardrobe, regardless of size.

“There are actually a lot of brands doing really exciting things in the space, but no one that is bringing them together,” Keith George, CoEdition’s CEO, told Racked. “There’s a huge opportunity for something like CoEdition, which won’t just be selling clothes, but will be talking about size and fit, and will provide guidance and discovery.”

So, ladies, let the discovery process begin! Make sure you have your wallets handy because this is just a sampling of what CoEdition has to offer:

1. Swimsuit

Planning on hitting the beach this summer? You’ll need a vibrant suit in your beach bag. This one-piece from Cynthia Rowley should do just the trick. It retails for $165.

2. Cropped Bomber Jacket

A cropped bomber jacket is just the kind of lightweight layer you’ll need during spring. This one from City Chic is $89.

3. Lace Top

Looking to spruce up your wardrobe for date night? Get this vibrant off-shoulder top from City Chic in your closet ASAP! It retails for $69.

4. Jeans

Warm weather calls for white jeans, so you might as well snag this cropped pair from Slink Jeans. They’re going for $98.

5. Little Black Dress

Upgrade the little black dress with a modern sleeve. Wear this one from Tart Collections everywhere, from morning meeting straight into happy hour. It retails for $121.

