Adorable Clothing Items From Walmart

One-stop shopping is always the way to go in my book. When it comes to buying clothes at the same place you pick up laundry detergent, milk and dog food, you may think you’ll have to sacrifice fashion. However, you can actually score some seriously stylish duds at all-in-one stores like Walmart.

Don’t believe me? Check out this list of nine garments and accessories from Walmart that are as fashionable as they are affordable and convenient to buy. Your friends will never believe you when you say you got these cute items at Walmart!

1. Simply Slim Womens Slimming Shirred Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.64

Summer is just around the time the corner, so it’s time to suit up in this flattering one piece that comes in black, red or red with white polka dots. You’ll be the belle of the beach!

Walmart

2. Allison Brittney Women’s Off Shoulder Flutter Top Maxi Dress with Slit, $15.88

A pretty maxi dress is a must-have spring and summer wardrobe essential, and this floral frock is just $15.88, making it a total steal.

Walmart

3. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women’s Modern Straight Jeans, $19.94

These is no more versatile wardrobe staple than a good pair of Levi’s jeans, and this pair comes in a variety of washes and promises to keep its shape all day.

Walmart

4. Athletic Works Women’s Active Spacedye Performance Lattice Ankle Leggings, $10.96

Whether or not you’re actually hitting the gym, stylish athleisure is totally on-trend. These super-cute leggings with lattice inserts on the sides will transition effortlessly from running errands to running on the treadmill, and at $10.96 a pair, you can afford to get them in a few colors.

Walmart

5. No Boundaries Claire Beach Tote, $9.97

A cute beach tote is the perfect summer accessory, and this fully-lined, canvas tote comes in a variety of fun patterns and colors, like this pink one that reads, “Eat…Beach…Sleep…Repeat…”.

Walmart

6. Foster Grant Women’s Coquette 4 Sunglasses, $10

Is there anything that instantly elevates your outfit like a cool pair of sunglasses? The answer is no, and this rose-gold pair is understated yet chic.

Walmart

7. Tried and Tru Women’s Print Rain Boot, $19.57

Rainy days don’t have to mean a fashion disaster. With these sturdy and colorful rain boots, you’ll be wishing for it to rain just so have an excuse to wear them.

Walmart

8. 18kt Gold-Plated Triple-Strand Bracelet with Bar Beads, $21.99

This pretty 18-karat gold-plated bracelet is modern yet classic and will dress up any outfit.

Walmart

9. Como Blu Women’s Two Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Top, $14.29

Sleeve details are totally in right now, and this versatile top works well on the weekend or at work.

Walmart

What are your best finds at Walmart? Let us know in the comments on Facebook!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.