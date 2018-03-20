'Clarissa Explains It All' reboot in the works

Clarissa apparently still has more to explain.

Glad to know I’m not the only one who really, really loved 90’s television shows. From “Boy Meets World” to “Full House” and “Roseanne,” all the best shows from back in the day seem to be getting reboots! The latest show you can expect to make a comeback? Nickelodeon’s classic “Clarissa Explains It All.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit show that had a very young, pre-“Sabrina The Teenage Witch” Melissa Joan Hart explaining life as a teen, is in for a reboot. And Hart is reprising her role!

The actor, now 41 years old, will be playing Clarissa Darling again, except this time she’ll be all grown up and a mom, which will make its setup similar to “Fuller House” and “Girl Meets World.” Of course, we can expect the lovable Clarissa to still be explaining it all directly to the audience, but with added wisdom!

The show, which is reportedly in early development, will have Hart as a producer. The series creator, Mitchell Kriegman is in talks to return to write and executive produce as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hart recently told the publication that she thinks the show is ripe for a return because of the original’s lack of an ending.

“I think ‘Clarissa’ ended on a note that could be explored again, because it didn’t really have an ending—it sort of ended,” she said. During its five-season run on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 1994, “Clarissa Explains It All” was Emmy nominated.

Getty Images | Joe Scarnici

There was a previous, albeit failed, attempt to reboot the show. “Clarissa Now,” a pilot created in 1995, had Clarissa in college and interning at a magazine. In 2015, Kriegman wrote “Things I Can’t Explain,” a novel that had Clarissa living the life of a young adult in New York.

Since her days as Clarissa, Hart has stayed busy. She starred in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” from 1996 to 2003, “Melissa & Joey” from 2010 to 2015, and has recently directed a Lifetime movie called “The Watcher in the Woods.”

Will we see Clarissa married to her part-BFF, part-maybe-love-interest Sam in this reboot? What ever became of Ferg-face? Will she still be wearing scrunchies and loud biker shorts under a pair of cutoffs? I, for one, can’t wait to see.

