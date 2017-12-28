Claire's recalls makeup kits for asbestos scare

Did you buy someone on your Christmas list some makeup from Claire’s this holiday season? If so, you need to read this important news: Nine makeup kits from the popular retail chain have just been recalled as they may contain asbestos.

According to WJAR, the recall was spurred when Kristi Warner, a Rhode Island woman, was concerned about the chemicals in a glitter makeup kit she’d purchased from Claire’s for her 6-year-old daughter. In order to satisfy her concerns, Warner sent the makeup to an independent laboratory for testing. The test results found that the makeup contained tremolite asbestos.

Tremolite asbestos is a toxic substance that, if inhaled, can lead to lung cancer and mesothelioma, a condition which is 100-percent fatal. Obviously, Warner was shocked by the test results.

Upon learning about the fact that her daughter’s makeup contained tremolite asbestos, Warner felt blindsided, telling WJAR, “I physically sank. I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home.”

Warner, who also works for a law firm, decided to test other Claire’s makeup products to see if other kids could be in danger. She bought 17 makeup products from Claire’s stores across nine states and sent them all to the lab for testing. Every one of them tested positive for tremolite asbestos.

JUST IN: Claire’s is pulling more than a dozen products from stores after a Barrington family finds ASBESTOS in their 6-year-old daughter’s makeup.

Below are some of the products. Working on the full story at 6 on @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/OaKI8eUvUH — Emily Volz (@NBC10_Emily) December 22, 2017

When WJAR reported Warner’s story on Dec. 22, Claire’s acted quickly, announcing on Dec. 23 that it was pulling nine makeup kits from store shelves while it conducts its own independent tests.

Here are the items that Claire’s has pulled from its shelves:

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set (code 71844)

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set (code 76094)

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact (code 26556)

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set (code 11767)

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set (code 20926)

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set (code 97275)

Mint Glitter Make Up Set (code 74769)

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set (code 21044)

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss (code 97276)

For the full list, including images for these items, go to the Claire’s website. You may return these items to Claire’s stores for a refund.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.