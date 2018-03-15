Women embracing their 'chubby cheeks'

No matter who you are, you likely have some insecurities. You also know how great it is when you realize other strong, beautiful women share that same insecurity as you. For anyone who may have felt insecure about having a fuller face, which comes from having big, round cheeks, this social media movement is for you.

In January, a British woman named Toni decided to share reasons why young women should love their “chubby cheeks,” rather than wish they had “a more chiseled” face:

I know a few women in their 20s who dislike their full/chubby cheeks and wish their face was more chiselled. If you're one of these women, that fat is what will keep you looking younger than your peers in older age. You might not like it now but you'll appreciate it one day. — Toni (@t0nit0ne) January 13, 2018

She continued to explain exactly why we should embrace plumper cheeks in her following tweets:

If you have chubby cheeks or fat on your face, it's probably genetic. Now think of your Mother and Grandmother… Do they look younger in the face than most people their age? pic.twitter.com/tTuCGyNbFO — Toni (@t0nit0ne) January 13, 2018

The thread has since gone viral; it has been shared over 21,000 times and has amassed over 62,000 likes. Toni has sparked a movement that now has its own hashtag: #ChubbyCheekGang.

As if you needed more reason to love your big cheeks, Toni upped the ante by using First Lady Michelle Obama and Drew Barrymore as “chubby cheekers” who looks great for their age, because of the fuller face they had when they were younger:

A few well known chubby cheekers who look great for their age! I wanna see more fabulous fuller-faced ladies in this thread. Drop your gems pic.twitter.com/9GEQynPKmm — Toni (@t0nit0ne) January 14, 2018

Toni’s inspiring tweets are the result of a talk she had with her sister about their own round cheeks.

“My sister and I got into a conversation about chubby cheeks as they run in our family. She wished she had a slimmer face and I told her that having full cheeks was a blessing, despite what she thought,” Toni told BuzzFeed News. “It made me think that there must be a few young women out there who share similar thoughts, so I wanted to let them know a full face has its benefits.”

Women of all different ages tweeted pictures on the #ChubbyCheekGang hashtag. It’s clear that many have felt insecure about their rounded cheeks and some women are realizing how having a younger-looking face can be a blessing in disguise.

I love this thread shout out to the #ChubbyCheekGang! My mom is 64, folks still don't believe it when she tells them. pic.twitter.com/jU35BTFcaR — Okoye's Wig (@ABitOfKwansLife) January 15, 2018

“My face was fuller when I was younger but it started to slim down around the age of 26, and that’s how I knew of the chubby cheek benefits,” explained Toni. “When I had a much fuller face, I used to Google what I could do to make my face slimmer, but a lot of the web literature I found suggested that cheek fat was actually a good thing.”

I love seeing all these lovely round faces! I’m amost 26 but my face basically still looks like when I was 16. I’ve embraced the cheeks. No contouring here! #ChubbyCheekGang pic.twitter.com/KNr71wUNFU — brianna jiménez (@briannnaesther) January 16, 2018

Do you have “chubby cheeks”? How do you feel about them? Let us know in the comments!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.