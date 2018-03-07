Teaser trailer for Disney's 'Christopher Robin'

This summer, Disney will release “Christopher Robin,” a live-action/CGI movie based on characters from the Winnie the Pooh classic book series by A.A. Milne. The film will catch up with an adult Christopher Robin, who is balancing life, work and family when he runs into his old friend, Winnie the Pooh. Together they help Pooh find his lost friends. If this sounds adorable (and heart-wrenching), you’re in luck: An official teaser trailer was just released.

Robin will be portrayed by Ewan McGregor, and the film also stars Hayley Atwell as his wife, Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter, Madeline; and Mark Gatiss as his boss. “Christoper Robin” will premiere in theaters on August 3, 2018.

Check it out the teaser trailer below:

Aww! It looks emotional and is sure to be a hit with all the adults out there who grew up on Winnie the Pooh, as well a whole new generation of fans.

“The movie is so full of joy and emotion and also of scenes that I think are very timely,” director Marc Forster told Entertainment Weekly. “[Pooh] is still as relevant today as he’s ever been. Perhaps even more so.”

Although the trailer only shows Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings) and Christopher Robin, the movie will also feature all of your favorite characters from the Hundred Acre Wood, including Tigger (Chris O’Dowd), Eeyore (Brad Garrett), Owl (Toby James), Piglet (Nick Mohammed), Rabbit (Peter Capaldi) and Kanga (Sophie Okonedo).

The release of the trailer has fans pretty excited. YouTuber John Campea tweeted that the trailer delighted him:

Words can not adequately describe the size of the smile on my face watching this: https://t.co/FEts4fw2Ab — John Campea (@johncampea) March 6, 2018

Actor Ralph Garman suggests bringing a box of tissues when you see the movie this summer:

When I was little, I carried my stuffed Winnie The Pooh everywhere I went. I'm crying uncontrollably at this trailer, so, I can't imagine surviving the whole film. https://t.co/ppK8qhljWf — Ralph Garman (@RalphGarman) March 6, 2018

This fan’s emotional response to the trailer was best expressed in a photo:

THE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN TRAILER pic.twitter.com/3RaHpC5Buk — angela (@captaindeadpooI) March 6, 2018

If that’s not enough for you, there a number of other live-action Disney movies in the works, including “Mulan,” “The Jungle Book 2,” “Pinocchio,” and “Cruella” (based on “101 Dalmations”). It looks like we have a lot of Disney movies in our future!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.