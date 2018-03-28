Christina Aguilera's makeup-free magazine cover

Christina Aguilera has had many transformations in her life. She went from being a Mickey Mouse Club member on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” TV show to being known for dancing on a beach in her “Genie in a Bottle” music video to becoming a Grammy-winning artist and judge on “The Voice.” During that time, she also became a mom to two children, Max Liron and Summer Rain. So, when we say this woman has done it all — we mean it!

Fans have become used to Aguilera’s many style changes, but you’ll get the chance to see her as you’ve never seen her before on the new issue of Paper magazine. The singer went makeup-free for her cover shot, and she couldn’t look more stunning.

The cover also is printed with the word “Transformation,” but this is less of a transformation and more of a returning to self for the artist. Aguilera admits in an interview with Paper magazine that for this “transformation,” she’s stripping it all back.

“I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

And you will hardly recognize her when you see her bare-faced look:

She couldn’t look more gorgeous, and fans couldn’t help but take notice. Because this is in stark contrast to how Aguilera has presented herself in the past.

Platinum blonde locks and a bold red lip have been one of her signature looks:

Getty Images | Michael Loccisano

But she’s also made a style statement with multi-colored hair before:

Getty Images | Kevin Winter

She rocked shorter hair and a smokey eye on an episode of “The Voice”:

Getty Images | Angela Weiss

And no matter how she switches up her look, she’s always a beauty, but Twitter couldn’t help but have a reaction to the singer’s pared-down vibe:

People are saying she looks “beautiful.”

And they want to know her secrets for staying so youthful:

How she look so young tho. SEND ME UR SECRETS — Haley Margolin (@HayMarg) March 28, 2018

Others have deemed her makeup-free look “#perfection.”

Makeup or no, this woman is beautiful because she fully embraces who she is, so no matter how she decides to express herself — with a full face of makeup or none at all — she’ll look amazing.

And as an artist, she’s all about promoting self-love, which is so important. Remember the song “Beautiful,” Xtina fans?

And back in 2012, she addressed the need to be “too much of anything.”

“You can never be too much of anything. You can never be too perfect, too thin, too curvy, too voluptuous, this, that [Every] female in this business at one time or another has had criticism,” the singer said while on a panel at the Television Critics Association Winter Session in Pasadena. “As long as I’m happy in my own skin, that’s all I need, that’s all the confirmation I need. I’m happy where I am, I have a boyfriend that loves my body, I love my body, my son is healthy and happy. That’s all that matters.”

But for all those worried about Aguilera’s love of makeup — it’s not going anywhere.

“I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted,” she told Paper magazine.

And she also pointed out, “I can’t stay in a stagnant place for too long … I need movement, I need to go explore, be an artist, create and transform.”

That exploration of self-expression, and the freedom that comes along with it — that really is the most beautiful thing of all. Thanks to Aguilera for that important reminder!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.