Chrissy Teigen's sweet tribute after dog dies

Chrissy Teigen is very open on social media, so it’s no surprise that when her dog Puddy passed away, she posted several photos and videos as a tribute to her beloved pet.

The English bulldog has been apart of Teigen and husband, John Legend’s, lives for 10 years, and he will not easily be forgotten. Both Teigen and Legend posted sweet words about Puddy on social media.

“It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now.”

“I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything,” she ended the touching post.

Legend admitted that Puddy was his first-ever dog, so he’ll surely always have a special place in the singer’s heart.

“RIP our baby boy Puddy. He would’ve been 10 next week. The first dog I ever had. We love him so much,” he wrote on Instagram.

Teigen went on to explain more about Puddy’s life—the influence behind his name (David Puddy’s character on “Seinfeld”), his marriage to another dog the couple owned, how he loved on baby Luna and more.

Puddy loved staring out in the distance, much like the “Seinfeld” character he was named after:

puddy was named after david puddy, from seinfeld, as they both shared a love of sitting and staring at nothing pic.twitter.com/cB9JsP6Rjf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2018

He was a loving husband to the couple’s other dog, Pippa:

And he loved licking their daughter’s toes:

But Teigen’s also shared that her dog had some health complications in the past.

“[H]e does have a tumor on his heart and he’s basically a 70 year old man beast,” Teigen wrote on Twitter back in 2017.

…he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2017

Teigen’s also asked her Twitter followers for advice on giving dogs cannabis oil to ease their pain.

“Just want him to be happy and comfortable,” she wrote.

does anyone give their dog CBD oil? I know about the endless benefits for humans but not much about it for dogs. My old man bulldog puddy has cancer and heart issues just want him to be happy and comfortable! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2018

And apparently, it turned out pretty well for the sweet boy once she tried it.

So much help!! Thank you guys. Puddy thanks you! pic.twitter.com/WEP7CDl3kn — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2018

Teigen isn’t the only celebrity who’s shared the loss of a pet with her millions of followers (and basically made all of the internet cry simultaneously).

Jessica Alba also recently said goodbye to two dogs within two weeks of each other:

At the time, Alba was expecting her third child, a baby boy, Hayes, who has since been born.

And now Teigen is expecting her second child, also a baby boy. It’s almost as if the dogs were able to time their passing when they knew their owners had lots of excitement on the horizon—or at least that’s a comforting thought in the face of something so painful.

Rest in peace, Puddy. We’re so sorry for your loss, Teigen and Legend.

