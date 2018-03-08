Chip Gaines accidentally reveals baby's gender

Baby number five is on the way for “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, and now the expectant couple has revealed that a baby boy will be the latest addition to their family. But it’s unclear if they meant to reveal the baby’s gender yet.

The couple already has two sons: Drake, 12 and Duke 9. They also have two girls: Ella, 11 and Emmie Kay, 7. In keeping with a tradition, they’re looking for a name starts with a “D” for the new baby.

Chip Gaines apparently slipped and made the exciting reveal in a sweet video posted to social media this week by a fan. Check out the sweet video below:

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

Gaines met Gage, the little boy in the video, at a golf outing for the Tim Tebow Foundation in Florida.

After letting the news slip that they were expecting a boy, Gaines joked that he may have let the cat out of the bag too soon.

“Is that a secret? I don’t know,” Gaines said in the clip. “That might not even be allowed on Twitter. You better keep that to yourself, dude. But listen to me: It’s a little boy, and I need a ‘D’ name. And so far, all I can come up with is Dragon. [Joanna was] like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!'”

Gage seemed to like the name Dragon, cracking a huge smile when Gaines told him that suggestion.

How sweet! The Gaineses are bound to be super busy in the upcoming months. In addition to adding another child to their brood, the couple recently opened their own restaurant, Magnolia Table, in Waco, Texas. They’re also starting a new TV show, on HGTV, in April.

These two have certainly come a long way since “Fixer Upper” debuted in 2013. The fifth and final season is airing now. Check out this hilarious and adorable blooper reel from the filming of the pilot episode six years ago:

Congratulations to the growing family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.