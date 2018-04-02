'Beauty and Beast' Disney dessert

There are so many reasons to visit Disney World and lately, it seems like the food is a big one! There is a new-and-improved “Beauty and the Beast” dessert at the Be Our Guest Restaurant and I almost want to book a trip to Florida just to take a photo of it.

The summer menu for the Be Our Guest Restaurant, located within Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom, is serving an edible cup that looks exactly like Chip, the cheerful young teacup from “Beauty and the Beast.”

According to the Be Our Guest Restaurant menu, the dessert consists of a white chocolate cup filled with “grey stuff” and cookie crème. The “grey stuff” is cookies ‘n cream panna cotta and references the line “try the grey stuff, it’s delicious” from the “Be Our Guest” musical number.

The Chip cup is part of a dessert trio platter, so it is served with a raspberry macaron with lemon filling and fresh raspberries, as well as a maraschino cherry dipped in dark chocolate and covered in pieces of hazelnut. Sounds amazing, right?

The dessert trio is part of the Be Our Guest restaurant’s new dinner menu. According to the Disney Parks Blog, it will be a three-course, French-inspired prix fixe dinner menu, which will be served beginning Friday, July 27, 2018.

The restaurant also serves breakfast and lunch, but this prix fixe dinner menu will be available from 4 p.m until 10 p.m. (Until the prix fixe menu debuts on July 27, a la carte options will still be served.)

Appetizers on the prix fixe menu will include escargots (snails) in garlic butter, French onion soup, an artisanal cheeses and meats tasting platter or charred octopus. The main course includes dishes like filet mignon, smoked black-eyed pea tortellini, seafood bouillabaisse, or roasted lamb chops.

The prix fixe menu will be $55 per adult, or $35 per child under age nine, not including taxes and gratuity. While this menu may be on the expensive side for some guests, it will surely be a dinner to remember!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.