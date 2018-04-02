Largest Chick-fil-A opens in NYC

There is nothing quite like chicken and waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, is there? Now the chain is taking their dining experience to a whole new level: The largest Chick-fil-A ever just opened up in New York City, and isn’t your average fast food experience.

Luke Cook, the owner of this new franchise location, began as an hourly employee at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta over 10 years ago. He said in a press release:

“My family and I are honored to be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lower Manhattan, a part of the city we’ve always loved. We’re so happy to be living, working and raising our children in the most vibrant city and neighborhood in the world. We want this restaurant to be a gathering place for everyone in the community.”

The building has five stories and room for 140 dining guests with options for rooftop or indoor dining, according to a press release. Fancy! Here’s a peek at the inside:

Courtesy Chick-fil-A

White and red design elements fill the location, matching the iconic Chick-fil-A logo:

Courtesy Chick-fil-A

The rooftop seating offers incredible views of the Lower Manhattan, including the Freedom Tower (it’s the silver building on the right side with the tall spire):

Courtesy Chick-fil-A

The floor-to-ceiling windows and skylight allow for plenty of natural light:

Courtesy Chick-fil-A

This video allows for a virtual tour of the 12,000 square foot property, including that amazing roof:

This new location opened up at 144 Fulton Street in downtown Manhattan on March 29. Located in the Financial District, this is a perfect lunch or dinner spot after a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, visit to Freedom Tower or the 9/11 Memorial, or a stroll on Wall Street.

All in all, this brand new Chick-fil-A offers a dining experience like no other. Thinking of paying a visit? It is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, so plan accordingly your trip accordingly.

