Chart shows you how to organize your life

Let’s face it—everyone wants to be more organized, but the time and energy it takes sometimes don’t seem worth it. If you do put in some effort, though, being organized will actually save you time and energy in the long run.

According to a study in “Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin,” women who said their homes were “cluttered” were more depressed and fatigued, and had higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol than women who said their homes were “restful.” And when it comes to your bedroom in particular, keeping it clean and organized may help you sleep better, according to a survey by the National Sleep Foundation.

via GIPHY

How do you get to the point where your house feels restful instead of crazy and cluttered? It’s actually not as hard as you might think, especially if you follow the tips on this infographic from Simply Self Storage. Not only have they offered advice on how to organize your home, but they’ve included tips on how to organize your work day, your family, your meals and even your social life. So basically, they’ve got your whole life covered!

From simple things like putting items you haven’t used in six months into storage to planning outfits and meals ahead of time to the best way to charge your phone, there are tips for everyone—and everything.

via GIPHY

Check out the infographic below and, while you’re at it, you should maybe also print it out and plaster it all over your walls, or at the very least bookmark this page so you can take your time organizing and refer back to it as often as needed.

Simply Self Storage

It looks like we have a lot of work to do. At least we know that, once we’re done, we’ll fee a heckuva lot better.

Have you tried any of these tips? What’s your favorite way to organize?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.