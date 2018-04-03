Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have been married for nearly a decade, and they are parents to a beautiful 4-year-old girl named Everly. However, even though the happy little family were just together recently at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, Channing and Jenna have just dropped a bombshell: They are splitting up.

Despite the sadness of this news, Channing and Jenna plan to keep their separation dignified and mature. In fact, the message they posted on Instagram about their breakup is downright inspiring. Seems like there won’t be any acrimonious arguments between these two.

You can see the bittersweet announcement below:

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

Channing and Jenna explain that their decision to split was not the result of any infidelity, or even because they lost love for each other. Rather, they say that their love is a “beautiful adventure” that is now taking them on different paths. They also say that they intend to always be loving and dedicated parents to Everly.

Meanwhile, some media sources, such as Page Six, have suggested that the couple is splitting because Channing works such punishing hours and is often away from home for weeks at a time. Channing has many movies in the works (including “The Lego Movie Sequel” and “Smallfoot“). And for her part, Jenna has been busy working on “Berlin, I Love You” (a romantic comedy starring Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren).

Between their busy careers and the stress of raising a young child, it seems that their marriage simply failed to progress as they would have hoped. Rumors suggest that this split has been a long time coming, and that Channing actually moved out of the family home several months ago.

The couple says that they will not comment any further on their split, and that they wish for privacy and respect as they go through this difficult time. Here’s wishing them both healing and happiness as they move forward into the future.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.