2 perfect New Year's Eve recipes

Is anyone else looking forward to New Year’s Eve? Don’t get me wrong, I love Christmas and all the festivities that go along with this busy time of year, but there’s something exciting about ringing in a new year. And whether you’re planning to stay in or are heading to a party, these two recipes are sure to be a hit!

Sparkling Triangle Cookies

Cute, sparkly and fun to make, these little cookies are not only are pretty to look at, but they taste pretty darn good too!

Here’s what you’ll need to bake the cookies:

2 sticks of butter

1 cup of sugar

3/4 cup of corn starch

4 cups of flour

2 eggs

1 TBSP of Vanilla Extract

To decorate the cookies, you’ll need:

You’ll also need parchment paper and a roller handy.

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the two sticks of butter with the cup of sugar and mix together. Once blended, add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl including the eggs, flour, cornstarch and vanilla extract.

Using a mixer, blend the ingredients for 3 to 5 minutes. The dough will become thick–almost resembling the consistency of sand–but keep on mixing!

Once you feel like everything is blended, you’ll want to knead the cookie dough with your hands to form a large ball.

Place the ball of cookie dough on a large sheet of parchment paper. Using your hands, flatten the dough so it’ll be easier to use the rolling pin. Next, top the semi-flattened dough with another sheet of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, continue to flatten it to around 1/4 inch.

Preheat your over to 375°. Using a triangular-shaped cookie cutter, start cutting out the cookies from the flattened dough and place them on a lightly-greased baking sheet. Depending on the size of your cookie cutters, you might need more than one baking sheet. I was able to make around two dozen cookies!

Once all of your cookies are cut and on trays, bake them for 10 minutes. Once you pull them out of the oven, allow them to cool for an additional 10 minutes.

Now on to the fun part: decorating!

First, spray your cookies with edible spray paint. I used two different colors, silver and gold (although the gold ended up looking more like yellow). Next, brush on the clear vanilla flavoring where you’d like to add the edible dust. This will help the shimmering dust not only stick, but stay in place.

Using a paintbrush, dab your cookies with the edible luster powder. I used a copper-colored powder on the silver cookies and a combination of pearl powder and black powder on the gold cookies.

The finishing touch is to add a line of icing on the cookies using the white gel icing, and then lightly top the line of icing with sparkling sprinkles. Arrange the cookies to a cute serving dish and enjoy!

Sparkling Champagne Jello Treats

Oh-so-fun and easy to make, these festive champagne jello shots are perfect for New Year’s Eve!

To make these, you’ll need:

10 oz. of champagne or sparkling wine

3 envelopes of plain gelatin

1 TBSP of sugar

Silver or sparkly sprinkles

Combine the sugar and champagne in a small saucepan over medium heat. Slowly sprinkle in the packets of gelatin, making sure to continually stir the ingredients together.

Once the gelatin has completely dissolved, place the gelatin mixture in a shallow dish or pan to refrigerate. In about one hour, your champagne jello treats will be ready to cut!

Using a cookie cutter, cut your jello shots and then place them on parchment paper. Pour a generous amount of sprinkles in a shallow bowl and dip each jello shot in the sprinkles to coat. Place them on a serving tray and enjoy responsibly!

