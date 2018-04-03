Co-stars who are best friends in real life

Going to work can be a real buzzkill, but meeting someone you connect with can make it all worth it. A work bestie can become a lifelong friend who truly understands and supports you through thick and thin. Even if you’re a celeb.

Here are some of our favorite celebrity work besties. Aren’t they adorable?

1. Snooki and JWoww

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley met when they became roommates on MTV’s 2009 show “Jersey Shore.” Though they were party girls on the show, they later settled down into domestic life, becoming wives and moms. They starred in their own spin-off called “Snooki and Jwoww” and are still best friends to this day.

2. Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox

These adorably close friends met when they starred together on popular ’90s sitcom you may have heard of called “Friends.” They’ve remained friends through thick and thin, marriage and divorce, and—in Cox’s case—motherhood.

3. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Comedic superstars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler go all the way back to 1993, when they met while studying improv in Chicago. They went on to co-star on “Saturday Night Live,” as well as the movies “Sisters” and “Baby Mama.” The funny ladies even co-hosted the Golden Globes for three years in a row.

4. Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps

Williams and Philipps met when they starred as series regulars on “Dawson’s Creek” back in 2001. Philipps supported Williams after her ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger passed, and they have appeared on the red carpet several times, often for one of Williams’ award nominations.

5. Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon

This epic bromance started when they met at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002. At that time, Fallon was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and Justin had just started his solo career after NSYNC.

6. Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez

They seem like a cute couple, but Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez are more like brother and sister. Lopez is even going to be godfather to Longoria’s soon-to-be-born baby boy with husband José “Pepe” Bastón.

7. Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz

The brunette beauties who call each other “huevos” (eggs in Spanish) have been friends for over 20 years. Though they only filmed one movie together (“Bandidas”), Cruz hilariously pranked Hayek on the Ashton Kutcher show “Punk’d”—something you know only a friend could do.

8. Natalie Portman and Rashida Jones

Both Portman and Jones are Harvard graduates, but that’s not all they have in common. They also collaborated on several Funny or Die videos. When Jones needs acting tips, she turns to Portman, such as when she had to shoot a lesbian love scene with Zooey Deschanel. Portman just happened to have a little experience with that from her time during the making of “Black Swan.”

9. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

These former flames are still the closest of friends, as evidenced by their multiple Instagram posts and appearances on the red carpet together. They first met on the set of “The Office,” and even a breakup couldn’t tear these “soup snakes” (a term from “The Office” for soulmates) apart. Kaling also counts Reese Witherspoon as a bestie, too. How many cool BFFs can one girl have?

10. Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore

The blonde beauties met when a 14-year-old Barrymore was working at a coffee shop (who knew?) and used to serve then-model Diaz coffee. Years later, Barrymore decided Diaz would be the perfect addition to “Charlie’s Angels,” and they’ve been the best of friends since. Diaz was even a bridesmaid for Barrymore’s wedding to ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Which celebrity would you want as your BFF?

