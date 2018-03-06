22 celebrity babies who will turn 1 in 2018
There’s going to be a lot of famous, adorable kids celebrating their first birthdays this year. That’s because in 2017, a lot of popular celebrities welcomed new babies!
Check out of some of the most notable celebrity kids who will be turning 1 in 2018:
1 & 2. Rumi and Sir Carter
Just when you thought the Beyhive couldn’t get more excited for a baby then they did for the birth of Blue Ivy, everyone went crazy for her two little brothers, twins Rumi and Sir, born June 13. Beyonce and Jay-Z sure do make beautiful babies!
3 & 4. Ella and Alexander Clooney
George and Amal Clooney also gave birth to twins in 2017. Ella and Alexander came into the world just a week after Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins. The couple has been very private about their kids, not yet sharing any photos of them with the world.
5. Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Tennis icon Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1.
6. William “Billy” John Kimmel
Funny man Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly, welcomed their son Billy Kimmel on April 21. Little Billy has become a celebrity in his own right because of his struggles with a heart condition, which led his famous father to give an emotional speech on his talk show about the American healthcare industry.
7. Maya Versano
“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, who was pregnant while doing reshoots for the superhero film, gave birth to her second child, Maya, with husband Yaron Versano in March. The couple are also parents to Alma, born in 2011.
8. Charlotte Corden
“The Late Late Show” host James Corden and his producer wife, Julie Carey, welcomed their third child on Dec. 12. Charlotte joined big brother, Max, 6 and big sister Carey, 3.
9. August Zuckerberg
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscillia Chan’s newborn daughter, August, joined 2-year-old sister Maxima. She was born in her namesake month of August, of course!
10. Beau Dean McDermott
Actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child, Beau Dean, on March 2.
What a special time for our family! Dean, the kids and I are over the moon about our newest McDermott bundle of joy, Beau Dean! He is the absolute perfect addition to our family. I was excited to make a custom birth announcement for him and used Simply to Impress to share the news. Take a look at our handsome little man at SimplytoImpress.com/Tori!! Link is also in my profile! #BirthAnnouncement #BabyBeau
11. Liam James Tell
Former reality TV star and fashion mogul Lauren Conrad, and her husband, William Tell, became parents with the birth of their first son, Liam James, on July 5.
12. Sadie Rauch
After suffering a miscarriage, “The Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch and her husband, William, welcomed their first child, Sadie, in December.
13. Memphis Aldean
Country star and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their son Memphis on Dec. 1. Memphis is the couple’s first child together. Aldean is also dad to two daughters from a previous marriage.
14. Strummer Newcomb Cook
Actress Julia Stiles and husband Peter Cook welcomed their first child, Strummer Newcomb, on Oct. 20, one month after their wedding.
15. Charlie Wolf Pechenik
Actress Zooey Deschanel and producer Jacob Pechenik’s second child, Charlie Wolf, was born in May and joined 2-year-old sister Elsie Otter.
16. Haley Joy Kotb
“Today” host Hoda Kotb adopted a baby girl, Haley Joy, in February, shortly after the baby’s birth on Valentine’s Day.
17. Hayes Alba Warren
Actress Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child, and first son together, on New Year’s Eve. Hayes Alba joined sisters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.
18. Teddy Marilyn Rothschild
Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild welcomed their second child, a daughter named Teddy Marilyn, on Dec. 20. The pair are also parents to 1-year-old Lily-Grace.
19. Katherine Swati Kaling
Actress Mindy Kaling gave birth to a baby girl, Katherine, on Dec. 15. The identity of the baby’s father has not been disclosed.
20 & 21. Nicholas and Lucy Iglesias
You can add singer Enrique Iglesias and former tennis star Anna Kournikova to the list of celebrity parents who welcomed twins in 2017. Nicholas and Lucy are the couple’s first children.
22 & 23. Leo and Lenon Hijazi
More celebrity twins! Actress Jaime Pressly was shocked when she learned that she and her boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi, were expecting twins. Their sons Leo and Lenon were born on Oct. 16. Pressly also has a 10-year-old son, Dezi James, from a previous relationship.
24. Bella Raine Jeter
Baseball legend Derek Jeter and his model wife, Hannah, welcomed their first child together, daughter Bella Raine, on Aug. 17.
25. Eissa Al Mana
Music icon Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam al Mana, welcomed a baby boy, Eissa, on Jan 3.
26. Lazlo Biggs
Actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen welcomed their second child, Lazlo, on Oct. 2. Big brother Sid is 4.
There will be plenty of new celebrity babies to welcome in 2018, including another for the Royal Family, another new member of the Kardashian clan, twins for Chris & Morgane Stapleton and a new addition to Chip & Joanna Gaines’s family!
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.