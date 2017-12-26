Caramel apple lasagna dessert recipe

Dessert lasagna is all the rage and caramel apples are my absolute fave at the fair–I just wish they wouldn’t hurt my teeth when I’m biting them!

This recipe has a soft and creamy cheesecake center with a layer of apple pie filling smothered in cool whip, all resting on top of a crunchy oatmeal cookie crust! It literally could not get any easier or tastier!

Ingredients:

1 pouch (17.5 ounces) oatmeal cookie mix + ingredients required on the pouch

â  cup butter, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

½ cup + 2 tablespoons caramel sauce

12 ounces Cool Whip, thawed

2 cups apple pie filling

2 boxes vanilla instant pudding

3 cups cold milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake cookies according to package directions, then cool completely. In a food processor, blitz half the baked cookies until they become coarse crumbs. Transfer to a medium bowl, then continue blitzing the remaining half of cookies to coarse crumbs and add to the bowl. Mix in the melted butter until well-combined. Press the cookie mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish, then set aside. In a mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and ½ cup of the caramel sauce with a hand mixer until smooth. Gently fold in 2 cups of the Cool Whip until well-combined, then spread evenly over the prepared crust. Top evenly with the the apple pie filling. In another mixing bowl, beat together the pudding mixes and milk for about 2 minutes, or until thick. Scoop over the apple layer, spreading evenly, then spread the remaining Cool Whip over. Cover and chill 4 hours. When ready to serve, slice into squares and drizzle caramel sauce on top. Enjoy!

