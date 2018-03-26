Meet Captain Morgan's new watermelon rum

While the thought of summer might bring about visions of sunshine and barbecues, there’s another glorious thing that always comes with the season: new drinks to sip by the pool! We’ve already seen a new Rosé Cider from Angry Orchard, and now, Captain Morgan is getting in on the action with a new flavored rum just in time to have us daydreaming of warm weather.

Although drinking rum does a perfectly good job of capturing the tastes of summer all on its own, Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash rum promises to blend the Caribbean rum taste with that of watermelon, which is basically the perfect summer fruit. The company has said that this limited-edition rum is so flavorful that even the bottle smells like watermelon!

Daylight savings means we’re one hour closer to shot time, right? Who’s ready for some NEW Watermelon Smash?! pic.twitter.com/2YeTVBqNC8 — Captain Morgan (@CaptainMorganUS) March 11, 2018

According to Delish, the drink does in fact taste like watermelon—”Watermelon Jolly Ranchers,” in fact. As someone who has tried soaking gummy bears and Jolly Ranchers in vodka, I’ll take 12 bottles.

In case you were wondering how much alcohol could be packed into such a fruity, sweet concoction, Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash contains 25 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), or 50 proof. That’s less powerful than the brand’s Original Spiced Rum, which contains 35 percent ABV, or 70 proof.

Captain Morgan recommends enjoying its Watermelon Smash, which is in stores now and retails for about $15.99, all on its own as a shot, or in a spritzer by mixing it with club soda and a lemon garnish. You could also add mint for the ultimate summer refresher!

The company even provided recipes on its website, like the Watermelon Mojito, which combines the watermelon-flavored rum with white rum, lime juice, syrup, club soda and mint. In other words, it’s definitely time for me to invest in a pool—and a lot of spirits.

Not a watermelon fan? Captain Morgan also offers other flavors of rum that are perfect for summer, like grapefruit, pineapple, coconut and Loconut, which is a blend of Caribbean rum, coconut liqueur and spice.

Cracking coconuts is hard. Crack open some Loconut instead. pic.twitter.com/CGY8t170ZP — Captain Morgan (@CaptainMorganUS) March 10, 2018

And if you’re looking for a delicious summer drink that doesn’t include rum, but is full of watermelon, look no further than watermelon champagne. The drink consists of blended watermelon or watermelon juice and champagne, but you can customize it however you like.

Will you be trying the new Watermelon Smash rum—or are you a purist when it comes to your liquor?

