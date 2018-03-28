New Dunkin' Donuts sneakers perfect for running

Dunkin’ Donuts has given new meaning to its tagline, “America runs on Dunkin’.” The doughnut chain teamed up with athletic shoe maker Saucony to create an exclusive pair of running shoes. They arrive in honor of the marquee running event of the year, the Boston Marathon.

This week, the two Boston-based brands announced the limited-edition shoes to celebrate donuts, running and coffee and to salute this year’s marathon runners. Every year, Saucony releases a limited-edition pair for the Boston Marathon, but this year’s kicks are extra sweet.

Saucony

The magenta and orange Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 shoes are being sold for $120. These sweet running shoes are decked out with pictures of sprinkles, coffee and the Dunkin’ Donuts logo.

In fact, there is a picture of a strawberry frosted doughnut on each heel and images of coffee in the sock liners. Even the Saucony logo includes coffee bean details.

Saucony

Dunkin’ Donuts and Saucony may seem like an odd couple at first, but the collaboration makes complete sense when you think about it. Doughnuts and running actually have a lot in common. For example, they both deliver a legal high. You can achieve a sugar high by gobbling a few mouthfuls, while a runner’s high requires a few miles and some sweat.

Stacks on stacks on stacks : @frostingandfettuccine A post shared by dunkindonuts (@dunkindonuts) on Mar 24, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

Coffee Run

I know many runners who look forward to a doughnut as a hard-earned reward after a training run or a race. Similarly, there are many more, myself included, who rely on coffee as a key part of the pre-run routine.

Now, these sweet shoes can become part of the training plan, too. And they may be enough to inspire you to get out and run, even if it is to the Dunkin’ Donuts around the corner.

How To Order

Don’t delay, there will be only 2,000 pairs made in men’s and women’s sizes. You can preorder yours now at saucony.com or shop marathonsports.com starting April 3.

Whether you run or not, there’s another extra perk for coffee and doughnut lovers in New England. From April 9 through April 20, DD Perks Rewards members in select New England markets will earn double the points on On-the-Go Mobile Ordering purchases.

Do you run on Dunkin’?

