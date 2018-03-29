Vote for Bud Light's new Lime-A-Rita flavor

From Oreos and M&Ms to potato chips, we just can’t get enough of being able to vote on the new flavors we’d like to see from favorite brands. Now, the trend has taken over drinks, too, with Anheuser-Busch letting fans choose the next Lime-A-Rita flavor.

That’s right — you can have a hand in deciding what your summer will taste like as you sit poolside.

Four new flavors of the drink are up for consideration, each combining two fruit flavors in one — and can we just say, they all sounding absolutely amazing! The winner will be chosen completely by fans. So, Lime-A-Rita lovers, here are your choices:

Peach-Banana-Rita

Strawberry-Kiwi-Rita

Cherry-Limeade-Rita

Mango-Pineapple-Rita

Peach and banana? Strawberries and kiwi? Tropical mangoes with pineapple? Classic summer combination of cherries and limes?! (Can’t we have all four??)

Although it sounds like an impossible decision, you can vote on Twitter for the two flavors you’d like to try the most:

We’re looking for our next Rita flavor. Help us decide by voting for your favorite flavor mashup. #TheFlavorFour #HAVEARITA https://t.co/DROtKxvUtb — Lime-A-Rita (@LimeARita) March 27, 2018

Two flavors will advance, then the final flavor will be announced on Monday, April 2 — just in time for margarita season! (Just kidding: That’s obviously all year long.)

The Lime-A-Rita was introduced in 2012 and can currently be found in 11 flavors, not including the winner of the current contest. Current flavors include Grape-Fruit-Rita, Mang-O-Rita, Orange-A-Rita and more, along with two flavors just in time for spring: the Pine-Apple-Rita and, back by popular demand, the Water-Melon-Rita.

It’s the first day of Spring or the first day of Summer if you’re feeling adventurous. #HAVEARITA #firstdayofspring pic.twitter.com/DwtgDN6Oow — Lime-A-Rita (@LimeARita) March 20, 2018

You’ll be able to try the newest flavor for yourself once it hits stores, but for now, the other flavors are already available.

And while you can certainly drink your Lime-A-Ritas all on their own, if you’re looking to make them a part of a summer meal, whip up a batch of one of the internet’s two favorite guacamole recipes. Guacamole and margaritas seriously just go together and with these two recipes and all the Lime-A-Rita flavor choices, you’re in for one delicious summer.

Happy voting (and drinking!)

