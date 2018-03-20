Boy reacts to rainbow baby announcement

When 11-year-old Hayden’s mom lost twins in June 2016, the entire family was devastated. Hayden, in particular, had been so excited to become a big brother. In an emotional Facebook post, Hayden’s mom explained, “We all took it hard, but my son took it especially hard, not able to understand why this was happening when he wanted to be a big brother so badly.”

Fifteen months later, Hayden’s mom successfully conceived again. This is called having a “rainbow baby” — a baby born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or other child loss.

To share the good news with her son, she wrapped up a framed sonogram picture and recorded the moment when Hayden learned he would become a big brother after all.

Check out his heartwarming reaction in the video, posted on the Facebook page Love What Really Matters on December 18, below:

After excitedly tossing aside bubble wrap, Hayden was quietly stunned when he realized what was in the box. He then began to cry tears of joy; it’s obvious that he understood this special gift was so meaningful to everyone.

Writing on the Love What Really Matters page, Hayden’s mom said she was overwhelmed by her son’s touching reaction. “I couldn’t record anymore at the end,” she wrote. “I had to go and sit on the floor with him, and cry together. This baby is going to have the best big brother in the world, even with an 11.5 year age gap. I have a feeling they will be the best of friends.”

The video has now been viewed more than 3.7 million times, as well as shared 15,000 times. It’s clear that this sweet video struck a nerve with anyone who has experienced the loss of a child due to a miscarriage or a stillborn, and to anyone who has ever been thrilled at the news of becoming a big brother or a big sister.

Congratulations, Hayden, on becoming a big brother and congratulations to this beautiful, growing family!

[H/t Pop Sugar]

