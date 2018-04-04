Sweet cat helps boy who was being bullied

Madden Humphreys was feeling all alone in the world at just 7 years old. He was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. He also has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors. Sadly, his conditions made him a target for bullies at his school in Oklahoma.

Christina Humphreys, Madden’s mom, was devastated that her son was having such a tough time and was unsure about how to help him. When she was scrolling through Facebook one day, she came across a photo of a cat and, according to NBC’s “Today,” she knew she had found something that might help her son feel a little less alone.

The cat was named was named Moon and he was living at a shelter in Minnesota. Just like Madden, Moon’s eyes were different colors and he also has a cleft lip. Despite the long distance between she and the cat, Humphreys couldn’t believe what she was seeing and couldn’t wait to adopt Moon for her son.

Family friends helped the Humphreys fund a road trip from Oklahoma to Minnesota to pick up their new addition. After that, the sweet pair became close friends.

Finally together #maddenandmoon A post shared by @ maddenandmoon on Mar 24, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

“Moon, the kitty, and Madden are the perfect companions for each other. In a word full of bullies and hateful words, we will choose to chase love,” Christina Humphreys wrote in a post to the website Love What Matters. “I think it’s safe to say that this kitty is love, and was certainly meant to be part of our journey and Madden’s journey.”

The story of Moon and Madden has been a sensation online, with Facebook followers of Love What Matters liking Humphreys’s post more than 26,000 times. The proud mom has also set up an Instagram account to document the pair’s special bond. It already has more than 17,000 followers!

“It started out as fun for the family and friends who knew Madden’s story, but if it can raise awareness for clefts, and maybe even spread a bit of kindness and positivity, we think that’s a good thing,” Humphreys told Fox News.

Here’s to many more sweet moments shared between these new best friends!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.