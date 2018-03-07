The 'Boss Baby' series premieres in April

“The Boss Baby”—an animated film in which the eponymous Boss Baby was voiced by none other than Alec Baldwin—was recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. And though it did not score a win, the movie is now getting an original series based upon it on Netflix.

Netflix has been on a roll lately, bringing both old favorites and shiny new flicks to the small screen, to great success. This particular new series will debut April 6.

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business” picks up where the movie left off, and follows Boss Baby as he attempts to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp headquarters. Check out the official trailer below:

The original movie packed some serious star power, with celebrities Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow, Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel all lending their voices to the animated film. None of these talents appear to be on board for the series, but it is being produced by DreamWorks Animation Television, the TV arm of the same studio behind the movie.

“The Boss Baby: Back In Business” is just one of the many original titles being released by Netflix in 2018. In fact, the streaming service is releasing 700 original shows and movies this year. In addition to “Back in Business,” other new content for kids includes “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2” and “Benji.” Other original content is in the works, such as “The Last Kids on Earth,” a serialized animated adventure-comedy series based on the best-selling book series by Max Brallier. It’s set to premiere in 2019.

DreamWorks Animation Television

Netflix is also rolling out new features that will give parents greater control over what their kids can watch on the streaming service. The company will provide pin-based controls for individual movies and TV series, and will also begin displaying the MPAA or other maturity-level rating once a member starts playing a title. Netflix provides a guide for users on how to set or modify parental controls on their accounts.

Next time your kids have earned a little screen time, there will be plenty to choose from on Netflix!

[h/t: PopSugar]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.