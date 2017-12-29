Body language experts on Prince Harry, Markle

With another royal wedding on the horizon, it’s no wonder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the latest royal couple, and the fact that they seem so truly happy and in love make it even better. Now that they’ve officially announced their engagement and made appearances together, body language experts are weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

The couple hasn’t been shy to hold hands and show affection in public, but that probably has something to do with their “nontraditional” approach to being a royal couple. Their relationship is very different from previous ones. Not only is Markle American, but she’s also been married and divorced once before, proving that the monarchy isn’t what it used to be.

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

“We are a very much multi-cultural, multi-colored, multi-faith society these days,” Penny Junor, Harry’s biographer, told People magazine. “Lots of people in Britain were born in other countries and having a royal family reflect that is very helpful. The fact that she is mixed race, a divorcée, a career woman and not a member of the British aristocracy is all very positive for the future of the monarchy, and for it to be seen to be relevant to society today.”

Their relationship is definitely pushing the royal family in a more modern direction, and their constant displays of affection is just one of the little ways that they show they’re not like the rest.

Going Against Tradition

You don’t see Prince William and Kate showing affection in public nearly as often as Prince Harry and Markle.

“What we see from William and Kate is more typically British. They’re culturally more reserved,” Traci Brown, body language expert and author of “Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech Influence,” told Good Housekeeping. “You can see Harry’s fun loving side and Meghan’s American influence on the couple. Much more affection is shown and that’s likely going to be the baseline for their relationship.”

And you can see that carried out in their engagement announcement, appearances together and more.

Engagement Announcement

The pair announced their engagement with a photoshoot that was followed by an interview. Throughout the interview, Markle and the prince showed that they were there to support each other.

“During the interview, Harry’s arm and hand rests on Meghan’s thigh while his hand is enveloped between both of hers. It’s a tender, reassuring gesture between the two,” Blanca Cobb, body language expert and author of “Method of Masters,” told Good Housekeeping.

And they’re showing that they’ll be there for each other when times get tough, too.

“When Prince Harry was talking about his mother’s diamonds as part of the engagement ring, Meghan gently and subtly rubbed her thumb against his hand providing silent encouragement and support. This was a nonverbal way of saying, ‘It’s okay. I’m with you,'” Cobb said.

Engagement Photos

Their photoshoot only further shows that it’s them against the world. The candid shot they revealed to the public is one of the most telling snapshots into their relationship.

Markle is shown grabbing Harry’s arm with one hand and interlacing her fingers between his with the other.

U.K.-based body language expert Judi James told Mail Online that the couple look “so in love” in their engagement photos that viewers may feel like they are “intruding” on a private moment.

James also picked up on “high levels of sexual attraction” between them, she says, while noting the contrast to the limited displays of affection that Prince William and Kate Middleton show in public life, as is more traditionally British.

The candid photo from their engagement photos mimics a pose they’ve shown the public before:

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

This kind of affection is a go-to for the adorable, loving couple.

Christmas With The Family

Forming their own traditions seems to be what this couple is all about. The newly engaged couple also spent Christmas with the royal family, and typically, only married couples are involved in this tradition, so Markle is the first fiancée to have celebrated the holiday in this way.

“It’s always been the case in the past that only married couples attend Christmas at Sandringham,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. “She really will be a first in being a royal fiancée at Christmas dinner.”

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

The Queen even referenced Markle when she mentioned “welcoming new family members” in her annual Christmas Day speech.

And, according to prince Harry, the holidays went over without a hitch!

“She really enjoyed it,” he said of his fiancée on a special edition of Radio 4’s Today program. “The family loved having her there.” He continued, “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time,” he said. “We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

So, their first holiday together as a family was “fantastic,” and we hope they’ll have many more to come! Who else is looking forward to their May 2018 wedding?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.