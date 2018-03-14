Nickelodeon to reboot 'Blues Clues'

Nickelodeon dropped some news recently that has us practically dancing in our living rooms. On March 6, network officials announced plans to bring back the popular kids’ series “Blues Clues” for a new generation.

You remember “Blues Clues,” right? Blue the puppy took viewers on a treasure hunt each episode by leaving her trademark paw print on various items around her home. Her owner Steve helped her solve the mysteries with music and dancing:

A 20-episode run for the reboot has already been ordered and filming is planned to start later this year.

“With ‘Blue’s Clues,’ Nickelodeon launched what became TV’s first generation of interactivity for preschoolers and set the bar for quality, curriculum-driven shows we have made since,” said Cyma Zarghami, the president Nickelodeon Group, in a statement. “The new, modern version of Blue’s Clues will capture all the original’s creativity and visual identity for a whole new audience ready for its fun adventures and expertly designed problem-solving curriculum.”

While kids may enjoy the new version of “Blue’s Clues,” there are many adults who remember the original version with lots of love and nostalgia. The adorable puppy Blue was a major part of my girls’ childhood. They’re now 20 and 16 and I confess I was maybe a little more excited about this news than they were when they heard it. I’m ready to grab my “handy dandy notebook” right now!

“Blue’s Clues” debuted in 1996 and ran for 10 years. Original host Steve Burns became a superstar to the preschool audiences he connected with through the screen each episode. With music, storytelling and leading questions, he helped guide the viewers through various puzzles until everyone got the end of the day’s hunt.

Burns served as the host of “Blue’s Clues” for six years, when in 2002, actor Donovan Patton stepped in to play “Joe,” Steve’s brother. A special episode called “Steve Goes To College” was created to help introduce Joe to the audience and say goodbye to Steve.

Will Steve Return To ‘Blue’s Clues?’

Nickelodeon plans to update the show’s look and is searching for a new host. The network put out an open casting call for anyone 18 years or older who has “a comedy background, a natural connection to the camera and will empower the home viewer to feel important, respected and smart. Playing the guitar, singing and juggling are all a plus.”

Auditions slots for the April 14 casting call filled up quickly, but Nickelodeon still invites people to send in audition videos.

But newcomers should be on the lookout. A rumor started that WWE wrestler John Cena might be auditioning to be the new “Blue’s Clues” host. Then Cena posted a cryptic Instagram post featuring Burns in his original role on the children’s series:

Hmm, very interesting. (It might just be a reference to Cena hosting the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.)

In respose to Cena’s photo, Burns shared a video on the gossip news site TMZ.com sharing his joy over the announcement of the rebooted series, and issued a challenge for the popular wrestler:

Nickelodeon seems to be enjoying the competition, because it responded over Twitter:

Maybe we can find a green striped polo big enough for both of you https://t.co/bgwXPXa0lM — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 13, 2018

“Blue’s Clues” with Steve and John Cena? Now that sounds like fun!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.