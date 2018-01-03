Blotting paper for hair cuts down on grease

Do you struggle with greasy hair in between shampoos? While the “no poo” and co-washing movements are gaining popularity among people who swear by the results, the reality is that hair can still get oily and limp on those days you skip washing.

No wonder dry shampoo has become a must-have for everyone from celebrities to regular folks. However, taking a can of dry shampoo with you isn’t always feasible, especially while traveling. Enter blotting papers!

Yep, while blotting papers for your face have been around for a while, you can also buy blotting papers for hair. Take, for example, these ones from haircare line IGK.

The papers are oil-absorbing and infused with activated black charcoal powder. This means you can gently blot oil and grease from your ‘do without sacrificing volume or style. They also provides UV protection (yes, your hair can be damaged by the sun’s rays, too) and they are safe for color-treated hair.

Other brands have introduced blotting sheets for oily hair, including Nunzio Savano Dry Shampoo Blotting Sheets. The oil-absorbent rice papers will soak up grease, just like blotting papers on an oily face!

If frizz is your concern, you can also turn to IGK’s Swipe Up No-Frizz Smoothing Wipes. These hair wipes offer light-weight hydration that will combat dryness, static and frizz without weighing down your style. Made with natural hemp paper and avocado and camellia oils to calm static and block humidity, they are perfect for winter time when it seems static cling is always trying to ruin your good hair day!

If you do want to invest in a dry shampoo, one option is Captain Blakenship’s Mermaid Dry Shampoo. You can toss this mini container of natural fine powder into your gym bag or suitcase, and turn your unwashed, lifeless hair into delicious-smelling, looks-like-you-just-washed-it locks.

Just sprinkle a dash in your roots and work it through with a brush or your fingers. Unlike baby powder, it doesn’t leave behind that weird scent or that talc-y white residue.

Don’t you just love beauty products that make you LOOK like you have it all together, even when you’re an overworked, exhausted mess? Hey, at least you’re having a good hair day!

