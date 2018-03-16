'Blackberry hair' is fun new look for brunettes
Blackberries are delicious and truly stand out from the rest of the berries in the patch. Freshly picked, they are the perfect mouthwatering addition to jam, scones, pies and many more sweet treats.
While it’s not quite blackberry season yet, you can get a head start with blackberry hair color. Megan Schipani, a Maryland-based hairstylist, recently painted a sultry blackberry hue on one of her clients and shared the stunning snap on Instagram.
Berry Good
This deep purple hue has a lot going for it. Unlike the brighter shades dominating Instagram, this one doesn’t require a platinum base to shine. It works well on darker shades that have some highlights. Plus, it is easy to maintain and doesn’t require constant touch-ups.
“My client came in telling me that she was a busy mom who needed low-maintenance color that was still fun,” Schipani told Allure.
The stylist’s answer was blackberry. And it seems straightforward enough to recreate, so you can request it at your next appointment. Schipani described how she did it on her Instagram post.
After achieving just enough balayage highlights, Schipani used Lanza Vibe “violet with a hint of blue.” She painted the new hue over her client’s lightened locks. Schipani left the roots untouched so the color is low maintenance. Finally, she capped it off with Trauma Treatment and oil to keep strands healthy and add shine.
Take a look at the pretty results below:
B L A C K B E R R Y | loving the @lanzahaircare Vibes Shades. Put the violet with a hint of blue over top a previous balayage and it's beautiful! Also that shine is Followed with the Trauma Treatment and oil. Styled with @sexyhair So Touchable Hairspray and @love_amika Marcel Iron #lanzalove #lanzacolor #thebtcteam #behindthechair #btcpics #closeup @behindthechair_com @lanzahaircare #mysexyhair #sexyhair
This isn’t the stylist’s first foray into the berry patch. She created and shared another blackberry shade a few months ago. She cocktailed Pulp Riot, Wella, Schwarzkopf and Brazilian Bond Builder products in her formulas to make this purple balayage. They key with purple hues is to match the shade to the client’s skin tone, so keep that in mind for your next appointment.
B L A C K B E R R Y | created this deep purple balayage on my babe @mariahannemarie using @pulpriothair @wellahair and @schwarzkopfpro with @brazilianbondbuilder in all formulas. Look at that shine! Styled with @labelmusa Diamond Dust and @kenraprofessional Firm Hold and @bioionic Curling Iron. #fallhair #behindthechair #brazilianbondbuilder #b3 #btcpics #bescene #americansalon #purplehair #balayage @labelmusa @kenraprofessional @labelmusa @bioionic @schwarzkopfpro @wellahair @wellaeducation @behindthechair_com @marybehindthechair @theunicorntribe @alix_maya #wella #wellahair #wellalife #schwarzkopf #pulpriothair
Perfect Pair
If you’re following the latest hair trends, Schipani’s name may a ring a bell. Not long ago, she created oh-so-craveable peanut-butter-and-jelly hair. This “hair sandwich” hue also uses berry tones, but adds in natural brown tones for more variation.
P B & J | when your client wants to keep it “natural” but wants something fun. I tried a little something different with @wellahair #fallhaircolor #behindthechair #americansalon #brazilianbondbuilder #b3 #plumhair #peanutbutterandjelly #pbj #desserthair Styled with @kenraprofessional captions by @deathbycouture @behindthechair_com @marybehindthechair @wellahair @wellaeducation @wellahairusa #wella #wellahair #wellalove #wellalife
Glow Getter
The darker blackberry shades are much more wearable than Schipani’s latest Instagram creation. Inspired by the Pantone color of the year, she shared this day-glow ultraviolet bob. Sunglasses are definitely necessary for this vivid shade, which is actually a wig.
U L T R A V I O L E T | Because it’s the @pantone color of the year and it's oneshot time again. : @urbanoutfitters top: @forever21 Styled with my new @sexyhair Protect Me Spray and Flat Iron. Model: @loki.loti Makeup by my babe @yokii.san #thebtcteam #ultraviolet #pantone #coloroftheyear #behindthechair #btcpics #thebtcfix #mysexyhair #behindthechair #purplehair #sexyhair #maneaddicts @allure @cosmopolitan @cosmoprofbeauty @ultabeauty @sephora @alisonalhamed @modernsalon @american_salon @maneaddicts @urbanoutfitters @behindthechair_com @sexyhair @pantone @instagram #COY2018 @siamusic @maddieziegler #btconeshot_boblob18 #btconeshot_vibrant18
Would you try this blackberry shade or a more vivid violet on your own hair?
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.