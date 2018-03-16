'Blackberry hair' is fun new look for brunettes

Blackberries are delicious and truly stand out from the rest of the berries in the patch. Freshly picked, they are the perfect mouthwatering addition to jam, scones, pies and many more sweet treats.

While it’s not quite blackberry season yet, you can get a head start with blackberry hair color. Megan Schipani, a Maryland-based hairstylist, recently painted a sultry blackberry hue on one of her clients and shared the stunning snap on Instagram.

Berry Good

This deep purple hue has a lot going for it. Unlike the brighter shades dominating Instagram, this one doesn’t require a platinum base to shine. It works well on darker shades that have some highlights. Plus, it is easy to maintain and doesn’t require constant touch-ups.

“My client came in telling me that she was a busy mom who needed low-maintenance color that was still fun,” Schipani told Allure.

The stylist’s answer was blackberry. And it seems straightforward enough to recreate, so you can request it at your next appointment. Schipani described how she did it on her Instagram post.

After achieving just enough balayage highlights, Schipani used Lanza Vibe “violet with a hint of blue.” She painted the new hue over her client’s lightened locks. Schipani left the roots untouched so the color is low maintenance. Finally, she capped it off with Trauma Treatment and oil to keep strands healthy and add shine.

Take a look at the pretty results below:

This isn’t the stylist’s first foray into the berry patch. She created and shared another blackberry shade a few months ago. She cocktailed Pulp Riot, Wella, Schwarzkopf and Brazilian Bond Builder products in her formulas to make this purple balayage. They key with purple hues is to match the shade to the client’s skin tone, so keep that in mind for your next appointment.

Perfect Pair

If you’re following the latest hair trends, Schipani’s name may a ring a bell. Not long ago, she created oh-so-craveable peanut-butter-and-jelly hair. This “hair sandwich” hue also uses berry tones, but adds in natural brown tones for more variation.

Glow Getter

The darker blackberry shades are much more wearable than Schipani’s latest Instagram creation. Inspired by the Pantone color of the year, she shared this day-glow ultraviolet bob. Sunglasses are definitely necessary for this vivid shade, which is actually a wig.

Would you try this blackberry shade or a more vivid violet on your own hair?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.