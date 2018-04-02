You can now buy glitter Birkenstocks

It’s hard not to love Birkenstocks. Not only are they comfy, but they’re the perfect shoe when you just need something quick and casual. Their only downfall? Most of them are totally boring!

Birkenstocks have come a long way from their classic brown roots, though. They now offer colors like red and blue. Still, some of us have been longing for a bit more pizzazz in our Birks. And it looks like we’re finally getting it.

That’s right. The beloved sandal is getting a sparkly makeover by teaming up with clothing retailer Opening Ceremony for something we didn’t know we needed until right now—glitter Birkenstocks!

via GIPHY

You’ll find two styles of shoe—the Arizona and Boston—both in silver, with the Arizona also coming in pink. The Arizona style is the classic slip-on, while the Boston is more of a clog, but both are equally glittery and amazing.

Just look at how they glisten in the sunlight!

Opening Ceremony

If you want your own glitter Birkenstocks, you can buy them on Opening Ceremony’s website by clicking here. The Arizona style will run you $145, with the Boston costing $155.

Opening Ceremony

Birkenstocks are already pretty popular, so we can’t even imagine what will happen now that they’ve added glitter. Likely outcome? You’ll be seeing a lot of sparkly feet in the near future.

Will you be checking out these new glitter sandals just in time for spring?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.