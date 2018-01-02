Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 27, 2016. Just one day later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away after a stroke. Actress Billie Lourd is Fisher’s daughter and Reynolds’s granddaughter, and to honor the women, she posted some touching Instagram photo tributes. The posts came on the one-year anniversaries of their deaths.

To honor her mother, Lourd posted a photo of herself standing beneath the Northern Lights with the caption:

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might “see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises”. And she did. I love you times infinity.”

Using only emojis, Lourd also spelled out a favorite quote from Fisher. According to Mashable, the caption reads, “She drowned in moonlight strangled by her own bra.” Fisher wrote in her book “Wishful Drinking” that she’d like the quote to appear in her obituary.

Fisher wrote she first thought of the line while filming “Star Wars,” when she was told she couldn’t wear a bra underneath the iconic white dress she wore while playing Princess Leia. The reason? Because there’s no underwear in outer space, of course.

Getty Images | Clemens Bilan

She wrote about the experience in “Wishful Drinking:”

“What happens is you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t—so you get strangled by your own bra. Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit—so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

One day after posting the tribute to her late mother, Lourd posted a throwback photo of Reynolds and Fisher together to honor her late grandmother.

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:08pm PST

She simply captioned the photo, “Abadaba,” which was a nickname she had for Reynolds.

Of course, Fisher was an icon for her role in the Star Wars movies and Reynolds was an actress best known for role in 1952’s beloved “Singin’ in the Rain,” so Lourd wasn’t alone in remembering the stars. Fans paid tribute to Fisher and Reynolds in their own ways.

“We miss you so much,” artist Samantha Mash wrote on Twitter, with a gorgeous drawing of Fisher as Leia.

Others remembered her accomplishments as an actress and feminist.

One year ago today. We will never forget you, Carrie Fisher, shero of the resistance and a role model to women and girls all over the world. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/163iQfuMdI — Women's March (@womensmarch) December 27, 2017

One fan remembered Reynolds fondly, “Remembering the legendary actress, singer and dancer Debbie Reynolds, who died of a broken heart on this day one year ago. There will never be anyone like her.”

Remembering the legendary actress, singer and dancer Debbie Reynolds, who died of a broken heart on this day one year ago. There will never be anyone like her. pic.twitter.com/IxRuDxydXf — Angela Lansbury News (@_AngelaLansbury) December 28, 2017

The mother and daughter were a pair unlike any other. Another person tweeted, “Today and every day, I want to try to be more like Carrie Fisher AND Debbie Reynolds.”

Today and every day, I want to try to be more like Carrie Fisher AND Debbie Reynolds pic.twitter.com/wuFUeaaMvs — Jeff Chatterton (@jeffchatterton) December 27, 2017

The loss of these actresses was not taken lightly, and one year after their deaths, they are still very much remembered. Their lives will have a lasting impact on Lourd and their many fans.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.