Bill Gates gave a lucky stranger the best gifts

Since 2009, Reddit has hosted a huge online Secret Santa project. Each year, strangers sign up to give a gift to someone in the online Reddit community, and yes—Bill Gates has participated for a few years now. This year, one lucky woman was the recipient of a Bill Gates’ Secret Santa gift and, in the understatement of the year, she was thrilled.

According to Megan Cummins, who you may also know as Redditor VietteLLC, the fact that Gates was the man who drew her name in the Secret Santa gift exchange was a complete shock. She wrote all about her reaction in a post titled, “What To Do When Bill Gates Sends You A 30 LB Pusheen.”

(For those not in the know, a Pusheen is a cartoon cat that’s developed a loyal online following.)

In the post, Cummins detailed the necessary steps of how to handle yourself when, if ever, you find yourself receiving a gift from the Microsoft co-founder himself.

“Step 1: Have an awkward moment with your FedEx guy, staring at him pushing a small refrigerator box up to your door. Offer to help,” she writes. Her directions are hilarious and prove that a gift of this kind will cause anyone to “burst out loud laughing and crying simultaneously.”

So what did she get? Well, Gates did not just throw money at this Christmas gift. Oh no—he gave this a lot of thought, and that’s what makes it all the more special. This Redditor’s dream is to one day open a no-kill cat shelter, so what did Gates do? He donated $750 to various cat shelters as part of the gift! How truly thoughtful.

He also got her a business book, a giant stuffed toy of the Pusheen cat character, a cross-stitch of the Redditor and a friend surrounded by cats, which read, “Live Life in the Meow” and more. Clearly, every detail was given great thought—right down to the cat designs on the tape that was used wrap the gifts:

VietteLLC/Reddit

And oh yeah—just to prove the gift’s authenticity, Gates posed with Pusheen just so the receiver of the gift would believe that this present was actually coming from Gates himself.

VietteLLC/Reddit

According to the Redditor, that was the best part of all, well besides all of the generous donations and the giant replica of Pusheen, of course:

“The best part?… Knowing that at some point during my workweek, I was drinking coffee, writing a boring email, and Bill Gates was somewhere having a professional photo taken with a jumbo Pusheen and writing me notes about cats,” she wrote.

She even filmed a video to show Gates her gratitude.

If you’re wondering how in the world Bill Gates knew what to get this Reddit user, participants in the Secret Santa exchange share information about themselves so those gifting to them aren’t working completely blind.

Now here’s the real question: Who was Gates’ Secret Santa? We’re dying to know what he received.

Pretty great stuff, huh? The magic of Christmas is still alive and well.

