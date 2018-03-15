How 'Big Bang' cast honors Stephen Hawking

People everywhere are mourning the death of physicist Stephen Hawking, who died on March 14 at the age of 76. The cast of “The Big Bang Theory” is especially feeling the loss, as he appeared on the show many times.

Hawking is an icon in the world of physics, in particular for his book, “A Brief History of Time,” which was written to help the non-physicists among us understand things like where the universe came from, how it began and if it will end.

Hawking was also known for giving the world hope after being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease would eventually paralyze him and lead to the inability to speak without a speech-generating device.

The brilliant scientist, however, never lost his sense of humor and went on to become a pop culture icon, giving hilarious interviews on shows like “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and making guest appearances on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Futurama” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

In a 2012 episode of “The Big Bang Theory,” one of the show’s characters, Sheldon, got to meet Hawking because of a paper he wrote. While Hawking said he wanted to meet Sheldon because he liked his paper, he actually wanted to tell him his thesis was wrong because of an arithmetic mistake. Of course, Sheldon then fainted from embarrassment (LOL!).

Check out the clip below:

Following Hawking’s death, the cast and crew of the show shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his appearance and thanked him for guest starring, writing on Twitter, “In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world.”

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

Mayim Bialik, who plays Sheldon’s fiancée Amy Farrah Fowler on the show, also took to Twitter pay tribute, sharing the same photo and writing:

“As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. # StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all.”

As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all. pic.twitter.com/o3V0TZrppj — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 14, 2018

“The Big Bang Theory” was not the only TV show on which Hawking appeared. He was even transformed into a cartoon for an episode of “The Simpsons” and apparently he used to stop by table reads just for fun. Executive producer Matt Selman also remembered Hawking on Twitter, saying he was “the most intelligent guest star” on the show:

Farewell to Stephen Hawking, the most intelligent guest star in the brief history of The Simpsons pic.twitter.com/po3fIHgEdh — Matt Selman (@mattselman) March 14, 2018

We send our condolences to all who knew and loved Hawking. He will be greatly missed!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.