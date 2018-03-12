Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce tour

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again.

The superstar couple announced the “OTR II” stadium tour on March 12.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, June 6, in Cardiff, UK. They’ll stop in 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement since a posting briefly appeared on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé’s Facebook page last week for a July 30 “On the Run 2” date at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Beyoncé shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account about the upcoming tour and released a video on her YouTube page as well.

The pair last toured jointly with “On The Run” in 2014.

They recently released a video for their song “Family Feud” from Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated “4:44” album.

The presale comes March 14, followed by general public sales on March 19. You can register for the presale via Beyonce’s website.

More information can be found at Beyonce.com and see all the show dates for their U.S. tour on Ticketmaster.

Written by Lisa Respers France for CNN.

