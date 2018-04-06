See The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' in theaters

Last year marked 50 years since Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play (or 70, if you want to get technical), but this year, Beatles fans are celebrating half a century since we all started living in a Yellow Submarine.

While the song “Yellow Submarine” hit that milestone in 2016, The Beatles’ 1968 animated movie that’s based on it turns 50 years old this summer. If you’re a Beatles fan, get ready to drop some cash in celebration of the anniversary—because the movie will be returning to theaters!

This time around, the film will be restored in 4k digital resolution, with the songs and soundtrack remixed in 5.1 stereo surround sound at Abbey Road Studios. According to Billboard, the painstaking digital clean-up of the film was done by hand, frame by frame, without the use of automated software.

According to the official website for the movie, screenings will begin July 8 across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland!

For those who don’t know it, the movie is a trippy animated comedy that features 15 Beatles songs, including six that were only released on the soundtrack the following year. The movie sees the band members—voiced by other actors—head to an undersea paradise called Pepperland aboard a Yellow Submarine to save the town from Blue Meanies, who hate music.

Among the beloved songs included in the movie are “Eleanor Rigby,” “When I’m Sixty-Four” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” as well as the title song, of course.

Check out the trailer for the newly restored version of the film below. It looks like it would be incredible on the big screen!

And in case you were wondering whether it’s any good, “Yellow Submarine” holds a near-perfect grade at Rotten Tomatoes.

A list of participating theaters and ticket information is not yet available, but you can sign up for updates on the movie’s website.

Can’t wait for the summer? You can purchase “Yellow Submarine” Lego figurines right now!

Have you ever seen “Yellow Submarine” before?

