Bayer recalls Alka-Seltzer Plus cold products

While it may now officially be spring, it’s still quite wintery in many parts of the country, and chances are you’ve experienced some cold-like symptoms within the past few months. Before you take anything that’s been in your medicine cabinet for a while, make sure it’s not an Alka-Seltzer Plus product unless you check the label first.

Mislabeling Issue

That fizzing medication may do wonders for coughing, headaches, congestion and mucus control—but earlier this week it was announced that Bayer had issued a voluntary recall on some of its Alka-Seltzer Plus products because the ingredients on the front sticker could be different from those listed on the back of the carton.

Mislabeling can cause some serious problems, with users at risk of allergic or other adverse reactions.

Flickr | Randy Heinitz

RELATED: If You Bought A Snuggie, You Could Be Owed Some Cash

How To Know If The Product You Have Is Affected

To know whether the package of Alka-Seltzer Plus you own has been recalled, check the Bayer logo on the lower left corner of the front of the box. If the logo’s background is orange or green and you bought it after Feb. 9, 2018, toss it.

The recalled products were sold in the U.S. and only at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens Kroger, Dillons Food Stores, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, King Soopers and Smith’s Food and Drug. If you didn’t get your Alka-Seltzer Plus from those stores or bought it before Feb. 9, it should be fine.

If your box looks like the one below, it is NOT subject to the recall:

FDA / Bayer

However, if your box looks like the two boxes below, it IS subject to the recall:

FDA / Bayer FDA / Bayer

Again, note that the Bayer logo is orange or green in the boxes being recalled.

“Consumers who purchased packages of Alka-Seltzer Plus that are being recalled should stop using the product and contact Bayer with questions, to report any issues experienced or for instructions about how to receive a refund,” states the recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If you have questions about this recall, contact Bayer Consumer Relations at 1-800-986-0369 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.”

Potential Health Risks Associated With Mislabeling

The notice says that the product mislabeling “may lead consumers to ingest a product to which they may have an allergy or anaphylactic reaction, an ingredient which may be contraindicated for their medical condition or they intend to otherwise avoid. There may be potential for serious health consequences.”

There have been no complaints to date, according to the FDA.

Be sure to check before taking anything and stay healthy!

RELATED: If you’ve got a cold, here are some great tips to help you feel better:

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.