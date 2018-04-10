A bald eagle landed on a baseball player

When people think of America, they think of bald eagles and baseball. So for their home opener against the Seattle Mariners, the Minnesota Twins decided to go full ‘MERICA and have a bald eagle fly into the stadium as the “National Anthem” played. It, um, didn’t quite go as planned.

Rather than flying back to his handler, the eagle found Mariners’ pitcher James Paxton and then treated him like his own private jungle gym:

The eagle tried to perch on Paxton’s shoulder, but after finding uneven footing, landed on the ground and glared at Paxton before a handler went and retrieved the feisty bird. Paxton remained much calmer than most humans would have if a gigantic bird of prey tried to land on them, and luckily he escaped any serious injury.

The bald eagle at the Mariners game is named Challenger. “Challenger simply thought the pitcher was one of his handlers standing near the large U.S. flag in the outfield ready to catch him and give him a piece of salmon,” an American Eagle Foundation spokesperson told Forbes.

It’s not the first time a bald eagle has taken aim at a baseball player, as 15 years ago one took aim at Derek Jeter.

Challenger, who is 28 years old, is a veteran of of more than 350 free flight demonstrations at collegiate sporting events and major sports stadiums, according to Forbes. So you have to wonder what caused such an experienced and noble symbol of America to seemingly try to carry off a baseball player…

Baseball and bald eagles are two of the most American things ever. Former University of Kentucky pitcher and Seattle Mariner James Paxton is a Canadian, though. https://t.co/U7CWjee9aa — WKYT (@WKYT) April 6, 2018

Oh. That explains it.

