Bacon pickle fries are a salty new snack

There is no question that pickles are having a moment. There is an entire restaurant dedicated to pickles in New York City, and recipes featuring pickles are popping up everywhere, from pickle mozzarella sticks to pickle cupcakes. The pickle craze certainly shows no signs of stopping! Now, pickles are combining with another superstar ingredient to be your next dream snack: bacon pickle fries.

Bacon makes everything better, and it turns out that pickles are no exception. In fact, this may be the best pickle culinary creation yet. A super-simple recipe from Delish.com features just two ingredients: pickles and bacon. What else do you need in life, really? Check out the how-to video on Facebook:

Be sure to wrap the bacon super-tight so the fries don’t unravel. Turning them once or twice in the oven will also ensure maximum crispiness, which is key.

As one commenter pointed out on the Facebook post, bacon pickle fries are actually low-carb if your New Year’s resolution is to lay off the starchy stuff. Easy, delicious and low-carb? (Okay, to be fair, there’s probably a ton of fat in these because BACON, but at least they’re low-carb.)

The recipe suggests dipping these fries in ranch dressing, which sounds like the perfect accompaniment. Since the recipe is so easy, why not go all in and whip up your own homemade ranch dressing? This Delish.com recipe for avocado ranch dressing sounds particularly impressive, yet easy enough to make.

If you really want to get fancy, you could even make your own pickles. This recipe from The Kitchn said it’s possible to whip up a few jars of homemade dill pickles in less than 30 minutes. Make sure you pick the right cucumbers — Kirby or Persian varieties are recommended.

Flickr | Tom Hannigan

Yum! Looks like you have you contribution to the Superbowl party sorted!

[H/t Delish]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.