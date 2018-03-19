Backstreet Boys may launch a tequila brand

Backstreet’s back! And instead of getting you drunk with joy from catchy pop songs, this time they’re about to get you drunk for real.

The iconic boy band is launching its own tequila brand. The ’90s heartthrobs announced the news to Tasting Table after a two-show performance at the Moon Palace resort in Cancun, Mexico.

After Kevin Richardson talked about the types of tequila he likes, Nick Carter added, “And that leads us into talking about our tequila venture that we’ll be coming out with. (We) just need to find a partner here in Mexico.” While tequila and the Backstreet Boys certainly makes for an unlikely pairing, I can totally see some BSB-inspired cocktails made with their spirit.

If you’re wondering what else these guys have been up to, they’re apparently keeping busy! In May, the band is setting out on its very own cruise. Onboard the ship, guests will not only have the chance to see the Backstreet Boys perform twice a day, they’ll also get to mix and mingle with the guys. If you were hoping to snag a last-minute ticket, unfortunately, it’s sold out.

The group also recently added 21 more dates to its residency in Las Vegas, according to People magazine. These guys certainly aren’t showing any signs of slowing down!

“Until we physically can’t dance anymore, we’re going to keep performing,” A.J. McLean told People. “That’s what encompasses who we are. We’re performers. We’re not just going to sit up on stools.”

Sounds like a plan! Watching the Backstreet Boys perform on the high seas while sipping a cocktail made with their own tequila? All I can say is, “I Want It That Way!”

Backstreet Boys are far from the only celebrities to dip into the tequila business. Justin Timberlake, George Clooney and Mario Lopez are among the stars that have backed their own brands of the smooth Mexican spirit.

What do you think? Will you give their tequila a try when it hits shelves?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.