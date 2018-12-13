'Baby Shark' song gets Christmas version

You likely can’t even say the words “baby shark” without following it up with “doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo” in your head. Because whether you’ve got kids or not, this song reached a level of viral sensation that won’t easily be forgotten. And now it’s back with a festive new twist.

A Christmas version of the smash song “Baby Shark” now exists, and the focus is on “Santa Shark” this time around. As you might have guessed, the lyrics remained similar to the first version of this song, but now it goes a little something like this: “Santa Shark, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho.”

So, let me be the first to introduce you to the song you won’t be able to get out of your head all holiday season long, courtesy of the Super Simple Songs YouTube channel:

Move over Rudolph and Frosty!

In case you willed yourself to forget how it goes, here’s the original song (made famous by the Pinkfong YouTube channel) for comparison:

Originally created by the Korean-based makers of the Pinkfong YouTube channel, this video went viral across the globe and has amassed more than 2 billion views since 2016. According to The Independent, the video is ranked in the Top 40 most viewed videos ever on YouTube.

But, despite its popularity amongst kids, parents and other people who still haven’t managed to get the song out of their heads don’t seem exactly thrilled that there’s now a holiday version of “Baby Shark.” Just look at some of the reactions on social media so far.

Twitter user @IvoryWolf13 warned people to “run” on account of this song:

Baby Shark has evolved.

Santa Shark is here. Run. pic.twitter.com/3OQGioJ7Oy — Ivory Wolf (@IvoryWolf13) December 8, 2018

Parent and Twitter user @VictoriaOGarcia sarcastically wrote “thanks youtube” for introducing her kids to their new favorite song:

my kids like santa shark thanks youtube — (@VictoriaOGarcia) December 13, 2018

People seem to be hoping the shark song craze dies out once the New Year rolls around. In fact, Twitter user @camwolfshot would make this a “New Year wish”:

If I could make any New Year wish, it would be that this Baby Shark bullsh- dies with 2018. I don’t need “Santa Shark” pic.twitter.com/IPIuVtTSES — Cam C. Wolfe (@camwolfshot) December 10, 2018

Like it or not, this song is probably already stuck in your head. If it’s not, it soon will be. On the bright side, since your kids are going to be singing this nonstop, it’s nice to know that they can get something positive from the singing the song.

According to speech language pathologist Andi Putt, this song can be great for practicing vocabulary with your kids.

“This song is great for learning verbs and combining words,” Putt wrote for the Super Simple blog. “Simple phrases to model and practice include ‘fish swimming,’ ‘Santa shark,’ ‘making toys,’ ‘wrap presents’ and ‘load the sleigh.'”

Here’s to not letting “Santa Shark” ruin the holidays!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.