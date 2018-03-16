Baby Does Irish Jig In Swing

Be prepared for a good laugh, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

This baby’s parents edited a video of her bouncing around in her baby swing to look like she was dancing an Irish jig. At six seconds into the video, it’s cut to look like there are multiple babies dancing, sort of like this:

With upbeat Irish music and clever editing, it almost seems as if she is actually dancing, with an entire entourage. The finale and applause is quite possibly the best part.

Have a watch, you won’t regret it!

