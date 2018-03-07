Hilarie Burton introduces baby girl

Just a couple of weeks ago, actors Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed a baby girl. Now the new mom-of-two is introducing their baby girl to the world. Everyone, say hello to George Virginia Morgan.

The latest addition to the family joins big brother, Gus, who will turn eight years old this month. Along with the announcement of her name, Burton shared the first photos of George, who was born on February 16:

The first photos of her daughter also came with an important message for families who are struggling with fertility. Burton’s husband has been candid in the past about how the couple struggled to conceive. But in a touching Instagram post, Burton went in-depth explaining their difficult and at-times tragic progress. She wrote:

“There’s something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying … It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking.

“And every morning of the five years it took us, I’d open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I’d grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies. I’d weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn’t they know something could go wrong? Didn’t they know that there were other women out there struggling?”

It took the couple five years to get pregnant with this beautiful baby girl, Burton shared. Morgan had previously said that they never intended there to be such a large age gap between their two children.

Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

After announcing on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet that his wife was expecting, Morgan told People magazine, “We’ve been trying for a while, and I don’t think our intention was to have another kid so far apart from Gus, but now that it’s happened we’re beside ourselves with joy.”

Now that their new baby is here, Burton doesn’t want her announcement to cause other moms or women who are trying to become moms to “weep at her kitchen table.” Instead, she wrote that she hopes her success gives other families a sense of hope:

“I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours.”

She closed the post, “Please meet George Virginia Morgan.”

Dean retweeted his wife’s words writing, “I just couldn’t be more proud. Or lucky.”

They are proud, grateful parents indeed. Congratulations to the Morgan-Burton family!

