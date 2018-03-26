ASOS shows clothes on different-sized models

One of the hardest parts about shopping online is that it’s hard to know if a certain article of clothing will fit—or how it will look on your body type. Since there isn’t exactly a dressing room on the internet, if you don’t have a body similar to the model wearing it in the picture, it’s pretty impossible to know how it will actually look.

Clothing retailer ASOS is reportedly looking to ease the confusion by offering multiple photos for certain clothing items—with each photo featuring a different size model. Now, instead of just seeing a dress in a size 2, for example, you can see what it will look like on someone with a more realistic body type.

For now, the additional photos appear to only be on women’s dresses, but there’s a chance we’ll be able to see this feature on a wider variety of clothing in the future. In a statement to Cosmopolitan U.K., ASOS confirmed the change, saying, “We’re always testing new technology that can make our customers’ experience even better. In this case, we’re experimenting with AR to show product on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape.”

A search for “women’s dresses” on ASOS’ website pulls up more than 5,000 results. And while not all of those product pages feature different models, but here are some we found that do. All dresses come in sizes 0-14, though some are currently sold out.

Casual Mini Tea Dress

This black mini dress features a v-neck, button placket and batwing sleeves. It costs $45 and is made of 100 percent viscose, or rayon, a type of fiber. The models in the pictures (from left to right) are wearing U.S. sizes 4, 10 and 6.

Off The Shoulder Mini Button Through Sundress in Crinkle

Another short, black dress, this $40 off the shoulder mini dress is so cute. It has poofy sleeves that fall off the shoulders, making it perfect for casual wear, though it can also be dressed up. The models in the pictures (from left to right) are wearing U.S. sizes 4, 10 and 6.

Cherry Print Mini Sundress with Strappy Back

This mini sundress with cherry print and straps on the back is perfect for summer—and only $35. The models in the pictures (from left to right) are wearing U.S. sizes 4, 10 and 8.

Midi Dress with Button Details

This black dress with buttons costs $56 and is perfect for a casual summer day, or even for a night out. The models in the pictures (from left to right) are wearing U.S. sizes 4, 10 and 8.

What do you think of this idea? Does it make you more willing to risk buying something online?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.