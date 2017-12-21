Artist draws realistic Disney characters

The ladies of Disney already look impeccable on screen—but a Philadelphia-based artist has succeeded in making them look even more stunning.

Isabelle Staub creates hyper-realistic drawings of beloved Disney characters and shares them on Instagram. Which seems niche, but she has 132,000 followers who love her recreations of their favorite princesses.

Staub, 23, recently told A Plus that she thinks of her work as “stylized realism.” A self-proclaimed Disney lover, Staub uses vibrant colors, heightens details and exaggerated facial features, which make the characters look slightly more real than their cartoon counterparts.

Look at some of Staub’s best pieces below:

Ariel (“The Little Mermaid”)

Staub’s take on Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” posted earlier this year, is one of her most popular. It already has more than 66,000 likes on Instagram.

Nani (“Lilo And Stitch”)

Staub’s version of Lilo’s older sister Nani shows her gift for making cartoon characters look slightly more human.

Snow White (“Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs”)

The original Disney princess even got her own portrait in Staub’s style.

Mulan (“Mulan”)

In her Instagram post of this piece, Staub says Mulan is her favorite Disney character.

Belle (“Beauty And The Beast”)

As you can see in her drawing of Belle, Staub loves to accentuate the already-large eyes of classic Disney heroines.

Pocahontas (“Pocahontas”)

Gorgeous! Staub’s version of Pocahontas is definitely one of her most stunning.

Tiana (“The Princess And The Frog”)

Staub added much more detail to Princess Tiana’s hair and makeup in her take on the beloved character.

Megara (“Hercules”)

Staub creates her work, including this one of the fiery Meg, in Photoshop and other design software.

You can actually watch her create one of her masterpieces in the video below. It shows her reimagining Cinderella.

I think Walt Disney would be pleased.

On her Instagram page, Staub has also posted drawings of non-Disney characters like “The Powerpuff Girls,” Debbie from “The Wild Thornberrys” and even Pennywise the Dancing Clown from “It.”

You can see more of Staub’s original art on her website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.