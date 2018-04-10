Artist does portraits of Disney princesses

Have you ever wondered what Disney princesses might look like in real life—without the oversized eyes, the unrealistically slim waists and the too-perfect hair? What would become of Snow White’s complexion, Elsa’s eyes and Jasmine’s lovely locks? Thanks to a skillful Finnish artist who envisioned what the women of Disney might look like in real life, we no longer have to imagine it.

Helsinki-based graphic designer, illustrator and art director Jirka Vinse Jonatan Väätäinen has called upon his amazing artistic abilities to bring several Disney princesses to life. His talents have transformed the cherished but not-quite-believable appearances of the illustrated beauties into remarkably realistic portraits.

Take a look at some of his creations.

Elsa

Talk about the Snow Queen of Arendelle. Check out those lifelike, icy blue eyes.

Tiana

Showing off her adorable dimples, this princess from “The Princess and The Frog” doesn’t have time for dancing or messing around. She’s got big plans to put into action, and dreams to make happen.

Snow White

Although she was Disney’s first full-length movie princess eight decades ago, this believable version could pass for a modern-day starlet.

Jasmine

She might be a daddy’s girl, but you can tell by Princess Jasmine’s authentic stare that she is a woman who knows her own mind.

Cinderella

Is it any wonder that Prince Charming fell for this scullery-maid-turned-belle-of-the-ball? This version of the beloved princess would be owning the #NoMakeup movement if she were a living, contemporary woman.

Belle

Speaking of belles, neither Gaston nor the gruff Beast would stand a chance against this stunner. It’s no wonder her name means “Beauty.”

Rapunzel

The spirited, smart and adventurous personality of the girl who doesn’t realize she’s actually a princess is evident on the face of this true-to-life portrait.

Moana

Fearless and physically capable, this island princess’s strength and determination shine through her captivating eyes.

Megara

You can almost hear a snarky comment from this realistic, unofficial Disney princess (though Megara actually was a princess in Greek Mythology) from the movie “Hercules.”

Mulan

Although not technically a princess, Fa Mulan is included in the list of official Disney princesses due to her bravery and character. Of course, being gorgeous doesn’t hurt, either!

Anastasia

Before you argue that she shouldn’t make the list because “Anastasia” wasn’t a Disney film, consider this: Once upon a December (in 2017, to be precise), Disney purchased 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets. Therefore, we like to view this Russian royal as another princess on the unofficial list.

Ariel

Väätäinen says that “The Little Mermaid” is his favorite Disney movie, and he brought his favorite part of the film almost eerily to life in this creation.

Anna

Who else here bemoaned the surplus of Elsa Halloween costumes versus Anna costumes? Anna is the coolest! She courageously goes off on an adventure to save her sister, even forfeiting the promise of true love to do so. We love the youthful spunk evident in this IRL take.

Väätäinen is pleased that people seem to appreciate his efforts.

“The response has been overwhelming, since I never really expected many people to see these,” he told CBS News. “I am so grateful for people taking the time to comment on my work and get in contact with me after seeing these. It is so rewarding to see how many people can appreciate what I’ve done with the characters they all know and love as well.”

Follow Väätäinen on Instagram to see more of his stunning artwork.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.