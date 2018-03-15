There will soon be coffee-infused red wine

If it seems like we’re all a little coffee-obsessed nowadays, that’s probably because we are. After cooking with it and putting it in your ice cream cones, you might think there’s nothing else to do with everyone’s favorite morning—eh, who are we kidding, all day—beverage.

But, my caffeine-loving friends, you are wrong—and let’s just say, the newest coffee-flavored concoction might just be the best one yet. Meet: Apothic Brew, a limited-release red wine infused with cold brew coffee from wine makers Apothic.

Apothic Wines

Yup, you read that right: wine and coffee—in one drink. We’ll take 12 bottles.

via GIPHY

Hitting store shelves in limited quantities this coming April, Apothic Brew combines flavors of coffee, red fruit (think: blackberries) and toasted oak. It contains less caffeine than a standard cup of decaf, so you won’t be getting a java buzz, but it’s the coffee flavor that shines.

According to Apothic, this newest wine is in response to the growing demand for cold brew coffee in the United States, which grew 430 percent from 2015–2017.

“Apothic Brew is a game changer that offers the best of both worlds—cold brew and wine—and I can’t wait for people to try it,” Christine Jagher, Apothic’s director of marketing, said in a press release.

Apothic Wines

The idea came about from cold brew lover and Apothic winemaker Deb Juergenson, who said that after joining the cold brew craze herself, she realized cold brew coffee and red wine naturally complement each other. Why? Time for a quick science lesson!

Because cold brew coffee utilizes more coffee grounds and requires a longer steep period than your traditional cup of java, it’s smoother than hot coffee. The smooth texture and flavor of cold brew also comes from the temperature, as it is hot water that brings out the bitter component of coffee grounds. Add that smooth and velvety taste of cold brew to the blackberry characteristic of dark red wine and Apothic Brew was born.

“This led us to experiment with a few blends, eventually leading to the seamless creation of Apothic Brew, which brings together red fruit notes and subtle mocha essences of cold brew,” Juergenson said. Apothic Wines Whether you put it in a glass or mug is up to you, but Apothic recommends it to be served at room temperature or slightly chilled. We’re still left with just one question, though: We can drink this for breakfast, right?

via GIPHY

What do you think of this wine-coffee combo? Will you be trying it when it hits store shelves?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.