Injured Parkland student finally leaves hospital

It has now been seven weeks since the devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 and injured 17 others. Now the final survivor has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Anthony Borges, 15, saved the lives of more than 20 of his classmates when he threw his body against a door and held it shut while the gunman tried to enter. As a result, Borges was shot five times, including in both of his legs and his back. A third of his lung had to be removed, as well as part of his intestine, and one bullet came “dangerously close to his liver,” according to “TODAY.” He was the most badly injured victim in the Parkland shooting.

The day after the shooting, Borges’ father set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover his son’s medical expenses, which has included nine surgeries. So far, it has raised more than $820,000 toward their $1 million goal.

During an interview with NBC’s “Today,” Borges admitted he thought he would die during the shooting. He has received hundreds of letters of support from people around the world thanking him for his bravery.

The family’s attorney, Alex Arezza, is preparing a lawsuit, according to CNN. “The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the Principal and School Resource Officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” Arreaza wrote in his intent to sue.

The family has had to move from their walk-up an apartment to a ground-floor unit to accommodate Borges as he recovers. Borges played soccer at the Borca Academy in Fort Lauderdale, and doctors hope that he will be able to play again one day. The youth program is managed by Futbol Club Barcelona in Spain, and the team sent him a signed team jersey.

