Anna Kendrick explains breakup over 'boundaries'

Anna Kendrick of “Pitch Perfect” fame opened up in a recent interview with Elle about the time she dumped a boyfriend who broke a cardinal rule of healthy relationships: he didn’t respect her boundaries.

“I was dating a guy. He tickled me playfully, and I said, ‘I know that’s cute and that people do it, but I really don’t like being tickled. It really makes me feel trapped and panicked. I know it’s silly and funny for most people, but I really hate it, so could you please not?’” she explained.

In today’s social climate, we’re hearing more and more stories about women of all ages, races and stages of their careers and lives who are fed up with having their boundaries overstepped. Kendrick’s boyfriend apparently thought her qualms were “really dumb” and proceeded to tickle her anyway. And that was it for him.

Getty Images | Christopher Polk

“If my feelings matter to you, then this is what needs to change,” Kendrick told Elle. “If my feelings don’t matter to you, then I obviously need to make a decision about what that means about moving forward in any kind of professional relationship.”

So, she did.