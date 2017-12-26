Amy Poehler produces comedy for Netflix

Amy Poehler fans, listen up — we have some good news. The “Parks & Recreation” star is producing a new comedy series on Netflix, which she co-created with actress Natasha Lyonne and screenwriter Leslye Headland.

The as-of-yet-unnamed show will follow a woman named Nadia (Lyonne) as the guest of honor at a party that she is trying to escape. Headland is the head writer on the first episode and will write the rest of the series with Lyonne. All three women will serve as executive producers.

“So excited to get cracking with the intensely brilliant Leslye Headland, the GOAT with a heart of gold Amy Poehler and Netflix, the safe haven I’ve been searching for since the ’80s,” Lyonne said in a statement. “Deeply moved to work with such heavy hitters and to share our show with the world.”

You might recognize Lyonne as Nicky on Netflix’s hit series “Orange Is the New Black” or from the movies “American Pie” and “Slums of Beverly Hills.” Headland was the writer-director on the films “Bachelorette” and “Sleeping With Other People.”

“Natasha’s humor, humanity and depth have connected with audiences around the world on ‘Orange Is the New Black,’” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, told Variety . “With this new series, she, Leslye and Amy are creating an ambitious and uniquely formatted comedy that will have viewers guessing as much as they will be laughing.”

Netflix is also home to Poehler’s BFF and fellow comedy heavyweight Tina Fey’s show “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Netflix has received praise for its proliferation of quality female-driven content and this new show sounds like it will be right up our alley.

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the series to debut in 2018, but no release date has been set. We can’t wait to see what this trio of hilarious and talented women comes up with!

