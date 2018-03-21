Amy Poehler directing comedy with Tina Fey

Have you missed Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph on your TV lately? Has “Saturday Night Live” just not been the same? Well, we have good news: Poehler is directing her first film, a Netflix comedy called “Wine Country,” and she’s bringing all her friends along for the ride.

For those of you who need a refresher, Poehler launched from “SNL” to star as the big-hearted, waffle-loving local bureaucrat on the beloved show “Parks and Recreation.” She has starred in movies like “Baby Mama” and “Sisters” with her real-life pal Fey and “The House” with Will Ferrell.

Now Poehler is starring in, directing and producing “Wine Country” about a group of longtime friends who go to Napa for a weekend to celebrate a friend’s 50th birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Did we mention that this group of women include the queens of “SNL”? Poehler and Fey will be joined by Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey. It’s the ultimate dream team!

Poehler will direct a script from Spivey and Liz Cackowski. Both women are also fellow “SNL” writer’s room alums.

In video announcement from Netflix below, we see the cast singing along to “Whenever I Call You Friend” by Kenny Loggins, so perhaps a karaoke scene will take place in the movie? Maybe in the middle of some lush vineyards? Who knows. What I do know is this movie is guaranteed to be a good time, most likely filled with wine-induced shenanigans.